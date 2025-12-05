Bizarre Hole in Pitch After Roller Runs Over Ball Forces WBBL Match To Be Abandoned

The Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL 2025) contest between Adelaide Strikers Women and Hobart Hurricanes Women (AS-W vs HH-W) today (December) witnessed one of the strangest reasons for a match to get called off. During the mid-innings break after Adelaide Strikers posted 167/4 in 20 overs in the first innings, the heavy roller which was brought on unknowingly, went over a ball that had rolled onto the pitch, creating an irreparable hole and deeming the strip unplayable.

According to WBBL rules, the pitch was being rolled during the break and the heaviness of the machine had incidentally pressed the ball into the pitch and created a similar-looking hole in the middle of the surface. After much deliberation, the umpires had no option but to cancel the game following consultation with both skippers.

Confirming the development, Adelaide Strikers also released a statement on their Instagram shedding light on the cancellation of the match after the hole happened.

The statement read, “As a result, the pitch conditions were changed significantly. After consultations between the match referee and the umpires, it was considered unreasonable to expect the Hurricanes to bat in conditions that were materially different than those the Strikers had experienced. Both team captains were consulted by the officials and were accepting of the decision.”

WBBL 2025 Qualification chances for Adelaide Strikers and Hobart Hurricanes

With both teams sharing points, Hobart Hurricanes extended their lead at the top of the WBBL 2025 Points Table with 15 points from 10 games, which includes seven wins. The Hurricanes have already qualified for the Final, with no other team close to reaching their points tally and will be unaffected by today’s result.

On the other hand, Adelaide Strikers, who remain at the bottom half of the points table in sixth with just three wins from nine games and nine points, got a blessing in disguise. The draw still keeps them in contention for a knockout berth and they will need to defeat the Sydney Sixers in their final league stage match to seal the place.

