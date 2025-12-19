EXPLAINED: Why Sri Lanka Removed Charith Asalanka and Named Dasun Shanka Captain Right Before T20 World Cup 2026?

Sri Lanka decided to name a new captain in Dasun Shanaka, after removing Charith Asalanka from the post less than two months before co-hosting the T20 World Cup 2026, which starts early next year in February.

While Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) justified the decision as a plan that was in the works due to Asalanka’s poor form, his role during the recent crisis in Pakistan could also be a key factor. For the unversed, Asalanka had asked a few of his teammates to abandon the Pakistan ODI bilateral series after a suicide bomber killed 12 people before the series opener. He eventually returned midway from the tour, prior to the T20I tri series which included Zimbabwe too citing illness, although if the condition warranted a return home remains unclear. In Asalanka’s absence, Shanaka was made the stand-in skipper.

Nevertheless, confirming the development, Sri Lanka Cricket chief selector Upul Tharanga Wickramasinghe said,

“We decided that Dasun Shanaka should be captain until the end of the World Cup, after talking to head coach Sanath Jayasuriya as well. The previous committee had chosen a list of 25 players. We spoke to Jerome Jayaratne, the head of the high performance, as well as Sanath Jayasuriya. We decided to announce that same 25 as a preliminary squad for the World Cup.”

While Asalanka has been removed as the leader for the side, he will continue to maintain his spot in the squad as a designated all-rounder for the ICC event. His form, however, hasn’t been great this year in the shortest format. In 12 innings, he has managed just 156 runs at a strike rate of 122.

The preliminary squad also sees the return of Niroshan Dickwella, who last featured for the Islanders in T20Is four years back in 2021.

Sri Lanka preliminary World Cup squad:

Dasun Shanaka (c), Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Milan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Pavan Rathnayake, Sahan Arachchige, Nuwan Thushara, Eshan Malinga, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Traveen Mathew

