T20 World Cup 2026 Tickets LIVE: How To Buy Phase 1 ICC T20 World Cup Tickets For Only INR 100

The dates for the T20 World Cup 2026 draw closer with the mega-event slated to begin early next year from February 7. In a good news for the fans, the ICC have released the first round of tickets for the multinational tournament. They went available online at 6.45 pm today (December 11) and was confirmed on air during the coin toss of the IND vs SA 2nd T20I.

The Phase 1 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 tickets which are now out, which will be available for an extremely cheap price as low as INR 100 (approximately $1.11) and LKR 1000 in Sri Lanka (approximately $3.26). More than 2 million tickets will go on sale in the first phase, with Phase II ticket sales set to be announced soon as well.

The 2026 edition of the ICC event, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, will feature a total of 20 teams and 55 matches, commencing with group-stage encounters, followed by the knockout games with the summit clash slated to be held on March 8.

What are the venues for T20 World Cup 2026?

Matches will be played across eight stadiums in India and Sri Lanka – The Narendra Modi Stadium (Ahmedabad), MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai), Arun Jaitley Stadium (New Delhi), Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai), Eden Gardens (Kolkata), R. Premadasa Stadium (Colombo), Singhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground (Colombo) and Pallekele International Cricket Stadium (Kandy).

India fixtures in T20 World Cup 2026

February 7 : vs USA; Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai)

: vs USA; Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai) February 12 : vs Namibia; Arun Jaitley Stadium (New Delhi)

: vs Namibia; Arun Jaitley Stadium (New Delhi) February 15 : vs Pakistan; R Premadasa Stadium (Colombo)

: vs Pakistan; R Premadasa Stadium (Colombo) February 18: vs Netherlands; Narendra Modi Stadium (Ahmedabad)

Where to buy T20 World Cup 2026 tickets in India?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 tickets will be available for purchase online on the Bookmyshow website and app.

Click this LINK to buy.

What is the price of T20 World Cup 2026 tickets?

The Phase 1 tickets are available for three prices starting from INR 100.

Slab 1 – INR 100

Slab 2 – INR 250

Slab 3 – INR 750

FAQs

Are T20 World Cup 2026 tickets out? Yes, the Phase 1 tickets have been released are now available online for purchase Where can I buy T20 World Cup 2026 tickets? The tickets will be available on Bookmyshow website and app. What is the cheapest price of T20 World Cup 2026 tickets? The Phase 1 tickets are available for three prices with the lowest starting from INR 100.

