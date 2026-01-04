3 Talking Points from Bangladesh Squad for T20 World Cup 2026

They are placed in Group C alongside England, West Indies, Nepal, and Italy.

Bangladesh have announced their 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup 2026, which will be hosted in India and Sri Lanka starting February 7.

Led by Litton Das, the squad includes seven batters, three spinners, and five pacers. They are placed in Group C alongside England, West Indies, Nepal, and Italy.

Here are three talking points from the Bangladesh squad for the T20 World Cup 2026.

Najmul Hossain Shanto Not Picked

Former captain Najmul Hossain has not been picked by the selection committee for the T20 World Cup 2026. He played only one match in 2025 and was dropped from the T20I squad after that, and has not featured in any matches since then.

However, in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League, he is currently the leading run scorer with 203 runs at an average of 67.66 and a strike rate of 147.10, and has scored a century in the tournament. One reason why he is not picked could be his T20I record, as he has scored only 987 runs in 48 innings at an average of 22.95 and a strike rate of 109.06. Interestingly, he was the skipper during the T20 World Cup 2024.

Lower-Order Could Lack Firepower

Jaker Ali has been dropped from the T20I squad and was not picked for the upcoming T20 World Cup. In 2025, he played 26 matches and scored 378 runs while batting in the lower order.

He even captained them in a few matches during the Asia Cup 2025 in the absence of Litton Das. Without him, the team may lack firepower in the lower order. While the squad has quality batters, it could miss finishing skills, which Jaker Ali used to provide.

Pace-Heavy Attack

Bangladesh have named five pacers in their squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman will lead the pace attack along with Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Saifuddin, and Shoriful Islam. Both Taskin and Mustafizur are in good form in T20Is.

In 2025, Taskin took 24 wickets in 13 matches, while Mustafizur took 26 wickets in 20 matches. The team has good variety in their attack, with three right-arm and two left-arm pacers.

Bangladesh Squad for T20 World Cup 2026

Litton Das (C), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam.

