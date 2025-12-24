News
After India Success, IPL Franchise Rope in Simon Harmer For 2026 Season
After India Success, IPL Franchise Rope in Simon Harmer For 2026 Season

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: December 24, 2025
2 min read

The off-spinner had a wonderful red-ball tour of India recently.

After India Success, IPL Franchise Rope in Simon Harmer For 2026 Season

The SA20 season is about to commence from December 26, which will clash with the Boxing Day Ashes Test. However, the excitement for T20 cricket in South Africa is over the roof. That being said, Durban’s Super Giants have signed South Africa spinner Simon Harmer as a replacement for Sunil Narine, who is busy with his ILT20 commitments. Harmer has had a fantastic red-ball tour to India recently, and surely knows his way around white-ball cricket.

The ILT20, which is being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will conclude on January 4, 2026 – taking up almost 10 days of the SA20 league. The Durban’s Super Giants will play five of their league matches before the deadline, in which Simon Harmer would play an important role. Though the Protea off-spinner has showcased just nine wickets in 23 games so far in the league, the world has seen his potential.

The Super Giants have a solid batting order, with the likes of Jos Buttler and skipper Aiden Markram at the top of the order. Heinrich Klaasen and David Wiese in the middle will provide the exact platform for the ones coming in later to finish strong. Though the franchise will miss the batting prowess of Sunil Narine for the initial five games, they would not be too concerned about the same.

More to follow…

