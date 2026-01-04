After Mustafizur Rahman Controversy, BCB Seeks Venue Shift for Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup 2026 Matches.

BCB to ask ICC to shift Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup 2026 matches from India.

The Mustafizur Rahman situation refuses to settle down, as more drama emerged late on Saturday night (January 3). The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) conducted an emergency meeting of board directors, discussing Mustafizur’s sudden exclusion from IPL.

The BCB decided to write to the ICC, flagging concerns over the safety of players and fans ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, which is set to start next month. Bangladesh’s sports adviser, Asif Nazrul, took to his Facebook account to confirm that he has also directed the BCB to explain the whole matter to the ICC and request that their matches be held in Sri Lanka.

“I have asked the BCB to explain the entire matter to the ICC. The board should inform that where a Bangladeshi cricketer cannot play in India despite being contracted, the entire Bangladeshi cricket team cannot feel safe going to play in the World Cup. I have also instructed the Board to request that Bangladesh’s World Cup matches be held in Sri Lanka.”

Additionally, Nazrul has requested that the information and broadcast ministry stop showing IPL in the country, as its players were prohibited from participating in the league. Currently, Bangladesh are scheduled to play three games at Eden Gardens in Kolkata against the West Indies, Italy, and England before their final fixture against Nepal in Mumbai in the group stage of the T20 World Cup 2026.

India’s tour to Bangladesh put on hold after political tensions arose

The BCB released its cricketing calendar for 2026, which had the white-ball series against India, comprising three ODIs and as many T20Is. However, the tour, which was rescheduled after its cancellation last year, seems uncertain amidst deteriorating political ties between the two nations.

ALSO READ:

According to The Indian Express, the BCCI is unlikely to obtain permission from the Indian government to travel to Bangladesh, which puts the itinerary in doubt. However, a top BCCI source confirmed that Bangladesh’s matches at the T20 World Cup 2026 are expected to take place as planned, but this scenario can change now that BCB has decided to write to the ICC.

If things persist like this, India might have a Pakistan-like situation, where both nations don’t indulge in bilateral series and meet only in ICC events at neutral venues. But that is far-fetched for now, and the two boards hope things don’t escalate till that point.

As of now, the ICC will need to step in and decide how to proceed with Bangladesh’s matches at the T20 World Cup 2026. The tournament begins on February 7, with Bangladesh beginning their campaign on the same day.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.