After Shaheen Afridi, Another Key Pakistan Speedster Doubtful for T20 World Cup 2026

Haris Rauf has not played a single T20I since Asia Cup 2025.

Pakistan’s pace attack faces a new threat as reports suggest pace spearhead Haris Rauf may be left out of T20 World Cup 2026 plans, amid Shaheen Afridi injury concerns. Rauf’s likely exclusion indicates a major strategy change by the team management led by Mike Hesson ahead of the upcoming Australia series and the all-important T20 World Cup 2026.

Haris Rauf Sidelined Despite BBL 2025-26 Exploits

The Islamabad outlet Daily Ausaf reports that head coach Mike Hesson will not include Haris Rauf in the T20 World Cup 2026 discussions. Sources highlight Rauf’s long absence from Pakistan’s T20I team since the Asia Cup 2025 defeat as a key reason. During his time away, selectors have tried out less established bowlers, focusing on consistency and recent performance over past achievements.

Rauf’s exclusion isn’t due to poor form—quite the opposite. The 32-year-old is excelling in Australia’s Big Bash League 2025-26 with Melbourne Stars, currently leading the wicket-taker of the tournament so far. The pacer has bagged 18 wickets in 10 matches at 17.11 average with 7.96 economy. Still, Pakistan are opting for players who are involved in current strategies, aiming to build a strong attack for the T20 World Cup 2026.

Strategy of Mike Hesson to Rebuild Pace Attack

Mike Hesson’s decision alters the pace plans. This situation worsens concerns following Shaheen Afridi’s injury, which puts his availability in doubt. Rauf, who has leading the pace attack until the Asia Cup 2025, has found himself out of Pakistan’s plans as he faces a tough challenge to earn his spot back. The Australia T20I series at home will be his chance to showcase his abilities, but being left out of squad discussions shows a significant shift in thinking.

Pakistan’s T20 rebuild gained speed after the Asia Cup, with trial-and-error leading to promising results. Pakistan tested Salman Mirza, Mohammad Wasim Jr., and also gave Faheem Ashraf a decent chance. They performed well, with Mirza capturing 11 wickets at an economy of 5.69 in seven games. Wasim Jr. took six wickets in five games while maintaining an economy of 8.76. Ashraf claimed 9 wickets in as many innings. They also have another pace option in Naseem Shah.

Haris Rauf, on the other hand, played only one game. He gave up 50 runs in a 3.4-over spell, resulting in an economy of 13.63. But his recent BBL success has somehow boosted his case.

With the T20 World Cup 2026 just a couple of weeks away, the Pakistan final squad remains in flux. As the tour to Australia draws near, which will mark the final preparations for the marquee event, fans can expect more clarity on this pace dilemma. Notably, Pakistan will play all their group stage games in Sri Lanka, including the semi-final and final if qualified.

