Bangladesh Pace Spearhead Suffers Knee Injury During BPL 2025-26, T20 World Cup 2026 Participation in Doubt

He took only three wickets in five BPL 2025-26 matches.

The recent injury to Bangladesh pace spearhead, Taskin Ahmed, has raised concerns about his participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026. The tournament, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, will kick off on February 7.

Taskin Ahmed Injury Update

Taskin Ahmed missed the Dhaka Capitals’ latest clash against Noakhali Express in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2025-26 in Sylhet on January 11 due to knee discomfort.

Captain Mohammad Mithun revealed after the match that the bowler was sent to Dhaka for knee scans, admitting that Taskin “was not in a position to play” and needed rest.

“It’s [Taskin’s absence] the physio’s concern. He is not in a position to play. He needs a break and has gone to Dhaka for a scan. He wasn’t available for this game. As far as I know unofficially, he has a chance to play from the Dhaka phase if the injury isn’t bad,” Mithun said. Reflecting on Taskin Ahmed’s fitness, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) physio Bayjedul Islam Bayezid stated that the issue is not as serious. It is related to an old knee problem that the staff managed from 2014 to 2016.

“It’s not that serious. It’s not that big of an issue. We had worked on this [knee injury] for 2.5 years during 2014, 2015, and 2016. He has been sent to Dhaka to go through a check-up on that and to sort out the issue,” Bayezid told The Daily Star on Sunday.

So far, Taskin Ahmed has had a quiet BPL 2025-26. He has picked up only three wickets in five matches at an average of 58.66 with an economy rate of 9.77. Dhaka Capitals, meanwhile, are also enduring a torrid campaign, winning only two from seven matches, and are placed second last in the six-team tournament.

Will Taskin Ahmed Play in T20 World Cup 2026?

Taskin’s scans in Dhaka are considered precautionary. However, with less than a month to go before the T20 World Cup 2026, any discomfort to the leading pace bowler could hamper the team’s plans.

If the scans reveal anything serious, Bangladesh may have to prepare for the tournament without their top fast bowler. It may hurt their chances in conditions where the ball swings under lights and dew plays a huge role late in the second innings. Apart from Taskin, their T20 World Cup 2026 pace attack features Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shafiuddin Ahmed, and Shoriful Islam.

Additionally, Bangladesh are already facing complicated off-field tensions after the BCCI asked Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Mustafizur Rahman due to rising political tensions. The BCB made a written request to ICC to move their T20 World Cup 2026 fixtures out of India. The ICC, however, declined their request, stating that there are no security concerns and the matches will proceed as scheduled.

