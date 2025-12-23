Former Mumbai Indians Player Recalled To New Zealand Squad For T20Is Against India

The Kiwis will be playing three ODIs and five T20Is against the Men in Blue.

The New Zealand squad squad for the white-ball tour to India, which is scheduled to commence from January 11, 2026. The teams will lock horns in three 50-over matches, and will soon play five T20Is on the road to their preparation towards the all-important T20 World Cup in February 2027. The teams will look at the five-match T20I series as the final hurdle before entering into the coveted tournament. That being said, former Mumbai Indians (MI) player Bevon Jacobs has got a nod for the T20I series.

The highlight of the squad announcement would be Jayden Lennox, who has earned a maiden call-up for the 50-over format. The same squad also includes the names of some emerging internationals in the form of Adi Ashok, Josh Clarkson, Nick Kelly, and the recent Test debutant, Michael Rae. However, Kyle Jamieson and Mitchell Santner are set to make their mark for the Kiwis again.

While Jamieson was included in the squads for both the formats, Santner will miss the ODIs because of his return-to-play plan after he suffered a groin injury. The left-arm spinner will be back in the side for the T20Is and has been named as skipper. Michael Bracewell would be the man at the helm in ODIs in the absence of Santner, with Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Will Young and Henry Nicholls being the experienced campaigners around Bracewell.

Your BLACKCAPS ODI and T20I squads for 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is in India next month 🇮🇳



Congratulations to Jayden Lennox who earns his maiden international call-up!



Fullstory at https://t.co/3YsfR1Y3Sm or the NZC app 📲 #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/lbwgJ4bmrN — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 23, 2025

ALSO READ:

Kane Williamson Misses Out From the New Zealand Squad

Kane Williamson has been in and out of the New Zealand side for quite a while. It was not long ago that the former Kiwi skipper opted for a convenience contract, allowing him to strike a balance between cricket and his family. However, Williamson has not been included in any of the two squads, due to his commitments in the SA20 league.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) speedster Jacob Duffy and Rachin Ravindra are rested for the ODI series after the exhilarating West series against the West Indies at home. Both the players will return to the side for the five T20Is. Devon Conway will take the gloves for the shortest format, with Mitch Hay taking up the role in the 50-over format.

Additionally, head coach Rob Walter expressed his happiness with the growth of Jayden Lennox.

“Jayden has been an identified player of interest for some time and has some good New Zealand “A” experience under his belt. He’s consistently been one of the top performers in white-ball cricket domestically for a number of seasons”, he stated.

New Zealand Squads For the White-ball Series

Squad For ODIs: Michael Bracewell (c), Adi Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway, Zak Foulkes, Mitch Hay, Kyle Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Jayden Lennox, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rae and Will Young.

Squad For T20Is: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Bevon Jacobs, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson and Ish Sodhi.

New Zealand Tour of India Schedule

Match Date Venue 1st ODI January 11, 2026 Vadodara 2nd ODI January 14, 2026 Rajkot 3rd ODI January 18, 2026 Indore 1st T20I January 21, 2026 Nagpur 2nd T20I January 23, 2026 Raipur 3rd T20I January 25, 2026 Guwahati 4th T20I January 28, 2026 Visakhapatnam 5th T20I January 31, 2026 Thiruvananthapuram

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube