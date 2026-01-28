Big RCB Signing Jacob Duffy Grabs Unbelievable Return Catch To Dismiss Suryakumar Yadav in IND vs NZ 4th T20I [WATCH]

Speedster Jacob Duffy has been an integral part of the Blackcaps bowling unit in T20I cricket.

If you’re batting against Jacob Duffy, hit the ball anywhere but not back to him. The latest Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) signing showcased his brilliance on the field after taking a brilliant catch to dismiss India skipper Suryakumar Yadav in the IND vs NZ 4th T20I.

The incident occurred on the last ball of the second over of the 2nd innings. The Men in Blue were challenged with a stiff target of 216, after which opener Abhishek Sharma was dismissed for a golden duck. With pressure piling up, a release shot was imminent from the Indians.

Just when Suryakumar Yadav was looking to break the shackles, RCB speedster Jacob Duffy bowled a delivery with a straight line which the Indian skipper had to fend off. However, Duffy was very quick to get down, almost near his shoe-level to grab a stunner in no time.

RCB Speedster Jacob Duffy a Key Component For Kiwis

The 31-year-old speedster has played the shortest format a lot more than the other two, and has been a key component for the Kiwis in the format. His ability to induce movement on the ball in the early stages of the game stands out as compared to other options which New Zealand have.

More to follow…