Colombo Weather Today: Latest Updates for Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 Opener

Fans are searching for Colombo weather today during the PAK vs NED T20 World Cup 2026 opening fixture.

The highly anticipated ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has kicked off with its first fixture, Pakistan vs Netherlands. But except for the real time match updates, the fans are also searching for Colombo weather today. Notably, there has been a forecast of rain during the scheduled PAK vs NED match at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Cricket Ground in Sri Lanka.

Latest Update on Colombo Weather Today (February 7) at 12:00 Local Time: Hazy Sunshine

PAK vs NED Weather: Will Colombo Rain Spoil T20 World Cup 2026 Opener?

Many were actively searching for the PAK vs NED start time and were worried about a possible washout in the T20 World Cup 2026 tournament opener. But the first match of the T20 championship has started off at 11:00 AM local time as scheduled. However, an afternoon shower is predicted in the city, which might halt the game for some time. If rain continues, the match might lose overs as well, introducing the DLS method to decide the fate of the PAK vs NED fixture.

What Does It Mean for Pakistan?

Pakistan are set to play all of their T20 World Cup 2026 matches in Sri Lanka, where chances of rain are predicted for the next week. Following their opening match against the Netherlands, the team were scheduled to face the USA, India, and Namibia on February 10, 15, and 18, respectively.

Notably, the side have decided to boycott their match against the defending champions, India. This makes it even more crucial for Pakistan, as a washout or a narrow defeat due to the intervention of DRS will directly affect their qualification scenarios for the T20 World Cup 2026 Super Sixes.

Colombo Weather Today: Weather Report

Time Condition Temperature Rain Wind 12:00 PM Hazy Sunshine 31° 8% N 13 km/h 1:00 PM Showers 32° 60% NNW 15 km/h 2:00 PM Showers 32° 68% NNW 19 km/h 3:00 PM Showers 31° 66% NNW 19 km/h 4:00 PM Cloudy 30° 30% NNW 19 km/h

PAK vs NED Playing XI:

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha (C), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (WK), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf , Shaheen Shah Afridi, Salman Mirza, and Abrar Ahmed.

Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (C) (WK), Zach Lion-Cachet, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, and Paul van Meekeren.

