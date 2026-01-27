Dale Steyn Weighs In On AB de Villiers vs Suryakumar Yadav Debate

Who’s the best Mr.360? Ab de Villiers or Suryakumar Yadav? The world has debated long enough between the two masters of the game. Recently, South African legend Dale Steyn picked a side and reignited the fierce battle.

Dale Steyn Picks Between AB de Villiers and Suryakumar Yadav

While answering some questions on X (formerly Twitter), a social media platform, Steyn picked his compatriot AB.

He wrote, “AB all day, twice on Sundays and forever again and again.”

AB all day, twice on sundays and forever again and again. — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) January 27, 2026

Experts and fans alike have discussed at length about who’s a more versatile player. One may pick favourites, but there are a few notable differences between the two power hitters of the ball.

ALSO READ:

The Indian T20I captain is known as the modern successor of ABD’s legacy. However, the Protea was a dominant force across all formats of the game, while SKY is mostly a T20 beast.

Both batters, mainly playing in the middle order, are known for their audacious hitting and smashing sixes at will. ABD and SKY have invented shots of their own to find unconventional ways of clearing the boundary.

The South African, however, retired from international cricket in 2021. AB represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for 11 out of 14 years of his IPL career. He flew down to India when the team lifted their maiden silverware.

SKY continues to play for India in the T20I side. He is currently leading the team in the ongoing five-match series against New Zealand. The hosts are 3-0 up in the series, with the fourth contest on January 28 in Visakhapatnam. Suryakumar Yadav will lead India in the T20 World Cup 2026, starting from February 7.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.