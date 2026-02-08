‘Deserve More International Cricket’ – Fans React as Nepal Narrowly Miss Out Defeating England in T20 World Cup 2026

Nepal lost the match by just four runs.

Just two days into the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, and the associated nations have put up a great show so far. After two commendable efforts from the Netherlands and the United States of America (USA), Nepal also produced a brilliant display to almost clinch the match against England.

Nepal Finishes Another Nail-biting Chase on the Wrong Side

The team had reduced England to 64/3 after seven overs with three early wickets of Phi Salt, Jos Buttler, and Tom Banton. But a 71-run partnership off 45 balls between Jacob Bethell and skipper Harry Brook shifted the momentum towards the 2022 champions. Eventually, a late surge from Will Jacks (39 off 18) propelled their total to 184/7.

While chasing, Dipendra Singh Airee (44 off 29) and Lokesh Bam (39 off 20) looked all set to pull off a heist, following opener Kushal Bhurtel’s fiery start (29 off 17). But at the end, they fell short by just five runs to achieve the massive feat. Previously, they also came close to defeating South Africa in the last edition’s T20 World Cup. But the eventual runners-up managed to win the match by just one run.

Well played Nepal u deserve respect u deserve more intl cricket 👑 — 𝑭𝒂𝒊𝒛 🥷🏻🥀 (@5_Faiz_5) February 8, 2026

– 44(29) with bat.

– 2/23 with ball.



DIPENDRA SINGH – The star of Nepal, he deserves to play in lots of T20 leagues across the world. pic.twitter.com/NiiNkAxxP6 — Cricket Portal (@Cricketportal26) February 8, 2026

Lokesh bam 🔥🔥

Nepal literally played like a top tier team — Viper (@warra86th100) February 8, 2026

Upset of the day england wins vs Nepal. Hard luck Nepal you have done very well and your performance today will make your entire nation proud.#T20WorldCup #T20WorldCup2026 #ENGvsNEP — Krish (@Krish_uf) February 8, 2026

Nepal????? Yar yeh choti team sub ko hi tough time dey rahi hai — Farooq Ahmed⁵⁶ (@FarooqA04765400) February 8, 2026

Heartbreak for Nepal as they lost by 4 runs a very closely contested game & at 18.4 over mark, they were looking all set to win.



Whatever the result, Nepal deserves the respect. They have fought like warriors, they came close against SA last WC & Eng today. They will be winning… pic.twitter.com/pj8249B8qY — Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) February 8, 2026

The T20 format makes sure that no team is to be taken lightly. Well played #Nepal. — Arnab Bhattacharyya (@TheBongGunner) February 8, 2026

“Every team has a story. Every match has a fight.” – Nepal “You beauty” ! – This T20 World Cup ain’t going to be easy 💙@NepalCricket @cricketworldcup @T20WorldCup — Subhashini Raakesh (@SubhashiniRaak3) February 8, 2026

Nepal 💔😢.became a fan of this team. They deserved to win . Hard luck

#ENGvNEP — Bazinga!⚡⚡ (@dg91432) February 8, 2026

2 Days.

3 Massive Statements.

Netherlands. USA. And now Nepal. 🇳🇱🇺🇸🇳🇵

The T20 World Cup isn’t warming up — it’s already BOILING 🥶🔥



Cricket is truly unpredictable 🏏😮 pic.twitter.com/UWpVr1JqEP — Rishi (@Rishi192816) February 8, 2026

Nepal have already earned the tag of “the cardiac kids” for taking their matches till the very last moment, and their T20 World Cup 2026 opener once again proved the dictum. Notably, the legendary South African speedster, Dale Steyn, has also acknowledged their outstanding effort in the ENG vs NEP clash.

Nepal



I offer my services to you if you ever need em!

Up, up and UP! — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) February 8, 2026

However, the side is coming off a red-hot form, winning both of their warm-up matches against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Canada. Rohit Paudel and Co. will face Italy in their next fixture of the T20 World Cup 2026 on February 12 at the same venue. Nepal would want to put up a similar fight to get off the mark in the mega ICC T20 championship.

