Former Sri Lanka Player Named in USA Squad for T20 Tour of Island Nation

The USA have named their squad for the five-match T20 series against Sri Lanka A, starting next week. While most names are on expected lines, they have included a former Sri Lankan player, Shehan Jayasuriya, in their side.

Shehan made his international debut for Sri Lanka in a T20I against Pakistan in 2015, playing 18 matches and scoring 241 runs at an average of 15.06, while also taking three wickets. His last outing in the format came in 2020 when he played his final T20I against the West Indies in Pallekele.

Shehan Jayasuriya also made his ODI debut in 2015 and went on to represent Sri Lanka in 12 matches, where he scored 195 runs at an average of 21.66 and took three wickets. His final outing in the 50-over format in Sri Lanka colours came in 2019.

His below-par performances were not suited to the standards, and Jayasuriya was soon out of plans, with other all-rounders emerging. Now, he is set to represent the USA, where several Indian players are already part of the setup and have contributed to the team’s qualification for the T20 World Cup 2026.

Can Shehan Jayasuriya represent USA in T20 World Cup 2026?

The squad selected for the Sri Lanka A series will serve as an audition for the T20 World Cup 2026, and Shehan Jayasuriya will have a chance to impress. If his performances suffice, the USA will strongly consider him for the tournament, given that they want as much experience as possible to compete against strong sides.

There’s also ample local experience Shehan brings, as the next T20 World Cup will be played in India and Sri Lanka. He has played all his cricket in subcontinent conditions and offers value with both bat and ball, which will be vital for the rising USA side.

Sources: An 18-man squad has been picked to represent USA Cricket for a five-match T20 tour of Sri Lanka starting next week where USA will play against a Sri Lanka A squad. Among the newcomers to the USA squad is former SL international Shehan Jayasuriya, 34. Full squad attached. pic.twitter.com/6IzmQpsJT7 — Peter Della Penna (@PeterDellaPenna) December 31, 2025

Even now, Shehan Jayasuriya has been playing for Panadura Sports Club in First Class cricket and will have a good idea about what to do in these conditions. The USA head coach, Pubudu Dassanayake, has been instrumental in selecting him and will look to give him every chance to make it to the T20 World Cup squad.

Most players are settled in the USA squad, and the team is unlikely to make a lot of changes. However, Shehan will be closely monitored, and his late inclusion to the side won’t be surprising, given his local knowledge and ample experience playing the format.

