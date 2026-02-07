Group A Super 8 Scenarios T20 World Cup 2026: India, Pakistan Points Table, Remaining Fixtures & Qualification Permutations

The Group A Super 8 scenarios T20 World Cup 2026 will be an interesting contest to keep an eye out for with arch-rivals India and Pakistan pitted in the same Group. The Group A Super 8 qualification chances also include the other teams – Namibia, Netherlands and USA.

India and Pakistan are favourites in Group A qualification scenarios T20 World Cup 2026 but the lower-ranked teams can also spring a surprise like USA did by defeating Pakistan in the group stages of the previous edition of the T20 World Cup.

Let’s explore the T20 World Cup 2026 Group A qualification scenarios in details below.

Last updated on February 7, 2026

Group A Points Table (Updated)

Pos Team Played Won Lost N/R NRR Points 1 Pakistan 1 1 0 – +0.240 2 2 Netherlands 1 0 1 – -0.240 0 3 India 0 0 0 – – – 4 Namibia 0 0 0 – – – 5 USA 0 0 0 – – –

Group A Remaining Fixtures

India remaining fixtures:

vs USA – February 7, Mumbai

– February 7, Mumbai vs Namibia – February 12, Delhi

– February 12, Delhi vs Pakistan – February 15, Colombo

– February 15, Colombo vs Netherlands – February 18, Ahmedabad

Pakistan remaining fixtures:

vs USA – February 10, Colombo (SSC)

– February 10, Colombo (SSC) vs India – February 15, Colombo (RPS)

– February 15, Colombo (RPS) vs Namibia – February 18, Colombo (SSC)

Netherlands remaining fixtures:

vs Namibia – February 10, Delhi

– February 10, Delhi vs USA – February 13, Chennai

– February 13, Chennai vs India – February 18, Ahmedabad

Namibia remaining fixtures:

vs Netherlands – February 10, Delhi

– February 10, Delhi vs India – February 12, Delhi

– February 12, Delhi vs USA – February 15, Chennai

– February 15, Chennai vs Pakistan – February 18, Colombo

USA remaining fixtures:

vs India – February 7, Mumbai

vs Pakistan – February 10, Colombo

vs Netherlands – February 13, Chennai

vs Namibia – February 15, Chennai

How Many Points Are Needed To Qualify From Group A?

Talking about Group A points required to qualify for Super 8 without depending on the results of other teams will be to win at least three games and acquire six points.

Group A qualification scenarios after today match, Pakistan currently occupy the top spot with India being the other favourites to go through.

Group A Qualification Scenarios

Find out Group A Super 8 scenarios T20 World Cup 2026 and which teams have the edge.

India

Speaking about how can India qualify for Super 8 from Group A – they are the favourites and are expected to win all their games. In such a case, the Men in Blue will finish with eight points and qualify as table toppers in the T20 World Cup 2026 Group A qualification scenarios.

Pakistan

The Group A Super 8 qualification chances for Pakistan will be tricky since they have already decided to not play the clash against India, which will affect their NRR. Then what does Pakistan need to qualify from Group A? The Salman Ali Agha-led side will thus need to churn out wins in all their remaining three games against Namibia, Netherlands and USA.

Netherlands

Realistically speaking, the Dutch will find it extremely difficult to advance in the tournamnent. Answering can Netherlands qualify for Super 8 stage – they will have to find a way to shock India or Pakistan alongside winning the remaining games against Namibia and USA.

Namibia

Like Netherlands, the answer to can Namibia qualify for Super 8 stage will depend on their results against the group heavyweights India and Pakistan. A win in either contest is needed for Namibia to guarantee qualification.

USA

USA had already shocked Pakistan in the last T20 World Cup to advance to the Super 8s and will be hoping for an encore which would answer what does USA need to qualify for Super 8. A win against Pakistan will give them crucial two points, which they can build on with wins over Namibia and Netherlands to progress further.

Group A Net Run Rate Scenarios + Tie-breaker Rules

Pakistan currently have the best NRR (+0.240) after a convincing win over Netherlands. Speaking about tie-breakers, if a match finishes in a tie – Super Over will be played and if the Super Over is a tie, subsequent Super Overs will be played until there is a winner.

Furthermore, if a match gets washed out due to poor weather, then both teams will get one point each. In case two teams finish the group with equal points, then the position will be decided on the basis of net run rate (NRR).

Another doubt remains with what will be the walkover points Super 8 qualification if Pakistan do not play India. According to ICC rules, Pakistan’s NRR will take a big hit since if a team forfeits a match, it will treated as full 20 overs. Those overs count towards the team’s average runs per over for the entire tournament, which can significantly lower the NRR.

With uncertainty over teams facing each other and also weather playing spoilsport, can a team qualify with 4 points Group A – The short answer is yes but their fortunes will be dependent on the outcome of the other fixtures.

FAQs

What does India need to qualify for Super 8 from Group A? India are the favourites from Group A and they are expected to win all their fixtures. How can Pakistan qualify for Super 8 from Group A? Pakistan needs to avoid any upset against lower-ranked teams like USA, Namibia and Netherlands. What does Netherlands need to qualify from Group A? Netherlands will have to defeat Namibia and USA while staging a surprise win against India or Pakistan. What does Namibia need to qualify from Group A? Namibia will have to defeat Netherlands and USA while scripting a surprise win against India or Pakistan. Can USA qualify for Super 8 stage Group A? USA will have to defeat Netherlands and Namibia while managing a surprise win against India or Pakistan.

