Group C Super 8 Scenarios T20 World Cup 2026: England, Nepal Points Table, Remaining Fixtures & Qualification Permutations

The Group C Super 8 scenarios T20 World Cup 2026 is expected to present an intense battle with teams like England, West Indies, Nepal, Italy and Scotland vying to advance in the tournament.

England and West Indies are favourites in Group C qualification scenarios T20 World Cup 2026 but the lower ranked teams are capable of scripting an upset and stake a claim in the Group C Super 8 qualification chances.

Let’s explore the T20 World Cup 2026 Group C qualification scenarios in details below.

Last updated on February 8, 2026

Group C Points Table (Updated)

Pos Team Played Won Lost N/R NRR Points 1 West Indies 1 1 0 – +1.750 2 2 England 1 1 0 – +0.200 2 3 Nepal 1 0 1 – -0.200 0 4 Scotland 1 0 1 – -1.750 0 5 Italy 0 0 0 – – –

Group C Remaining Fixtures

West Indies remaining fixtures:

vs England – February 11, Mumbai

– February 11, Mumbai vs Nepal – February 15, Mumbai

– February 15, Mumbai vs Italy – February 19, Kolkata

England remaining fixtures:

vs West Indies – February 11, Mumbai

– February 11, Mumbai vs Scotland – February 14, Kolkata

– February 14, Kolkata vs Italy – February 16, Kolkata

Nepal remaining fixtures:

vs Italy – February 12, Mumbai

– February 12, Mumbai vs West Indies – February 15, Mumbai

– February 15, Mumbai vs Scotland – February 17, Mumbai

Scotland remaining fixtures:

vs Italy – February 9, Kolkata

– February 9, Kolkata vs England – February 14, Kolkata

– February 14, Kolkata vs Nepal – February 17, Mumbai

Italy remaining fixtures:

vs Scotland – February 9, Kolkata

– February 9, Kolkata vs Nepal – February 12, Mumbai

– February 12, Mumbai vs England – February 16, Kolkata

– February 16, Kolkata vs West Indies – February 19, Kolkata

How Many Points Are Needed To Qualify From Group C?

Talking about Group C points required to qualify for Super 8 without depending on the results of other teams will be to win at least three games and acquire six points.

Group C qualification scenarios after today match, West Indies are favourites to go through as the table toppers with England currently occupying the second position.

Group C Qualification Scenarios

Find out Group C Super 8 scenarios T20 World Cup 2026 and which teams have the edge.

England

Speaking about how can England qualify for Super 8 from Group C – they are the favourites and are expected to win all their games. In such a case, the Three Lions will finish with eight points and qualify as table toppers in the T20 World Cup 2026 Group C qualification scenarios. They have already started off on a winning note with a win against Nepal in the opener.

West Indies

The Group C Super 8 qualification chances for West Indies will be tricky with Nepal being a tough opponent after they already scared England capable of upsetting them. Then what does West Indies need to qualify from Group C? They have started on a winning note against Scotland and the Shai Hope-led side will need to avoid any surprise loss or must win the game against England to have any margin of error.

Nepal

Realistically speaking, the Nepal will find it difficult to advance in the tournamnent but it’s not impossible. Answering can Nepal qualify for Super 8 stage – they will have to find a way to shock West Indies after losing to England alongside winning the remaining games against Italy and Scotland.

Scotland

Like Nepal, the answer to can Scotland qualify for Super 8 stage will depend on their results against the group heavyweights West Indies and England. A win in either contest is needed for Scotland to keep them alive for qualification.

Italy

Italy already shocked the world to progress from the European qualifiers and feature in their maiden World Cup. With nothing to lose, Italy is an untested side and may possess a challenge for other teams.What does Italy need to qualify for Super 8 – A win in their first two games against Nepal and Scotland will given them a strong morale boost and even if they lose against England and West Indies, they will mathematically still be in contention for qualification depending on other results.

Group C Net Run Rate Scenarios + Tie-breaker Rules

West Indies currently have the best NRR (+1.750) after a convincing win over Scotland followed by England with +0.200. Speaking about tie-breakers, if a match finishes in a tie – Super Over will be played and if the Super Over is a tie, subsequent Super Overs will be played until there is a winner.

Furthermore, if a match gets washed out due to poor weather, then both teams will get one point each. In case two teams finish the group with equal points, then the position will be decided on the basis of net run rate (NRR).

Another doubt remains, can a team qualify with 4 points Group C – The short answer is yes but their fortunes will be dependent on the outcome of the other fixtures.

FAQs

What does England need to qualify for Super 8 from Group C? England are the favourites from Group C and they are expected to win all their fixtures. How can West Indies qualify for Super 8 from Group C? West Indies needs to avoid any upset against lower-ranked teams like Nepal, Scotland and Italy. What does Nepal need to qualify from Group C? Nepal will have to defeat Scotland and Italy while staging a surprise win against England or West Indies. What does Scotland need to qualify from Group C? Scotland will have to defeat Nepal and Italy while scripting a surprise win against England or West Indies. Can Italy qualify for Super 8 stage Group C? It will be difficult since they will have to defeat Nepal and Scotland while also managing a win against England or West Indies.

