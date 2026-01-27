‘Most Selfless Player’ – Harry Brook Smashes 57-Ball Century At Same Venue He Slammed As ‘Worst Pitch Ever’ in SL vs ENG 3rd ODI

England white-ball captain Harry Brook gave a sheer testament to his batting prowess by slamming an explosive century in the SL vs ENG 3rd ODI. Brook blasted an unbeaten 136*(66), firing 11 boundaries and nine sixes at a fiery strike rate of 206.06 to register his third ton in the format. He accelerated from 46* (39) to 136* (66), smashing 90 runs off his last 27 balls and helped the Three Lions post a towering 357/3 in 50 overs in the series decider.

However, ironically, Brook’s heroics came at the same (Colombo) venue, which he had criticised a couple of days before as the ‘worst pitch ever’.

For context, the second ODI between the teams was a low-scoring affair where England eventually managed to reach the target of 220 with just 22 balls to spare. Following the win, Brook had said at the post-match conference,

“The pitch is probably the worst pitch I’ve ever played on. You had to go out there and adapt as quick as possible, and just try to get off strike and get the other batter on strike.”

ALSO READ:

Nevertheless, a century today on the same ground he had commented on a few days back turned out to be ironic and social media was not one to miss out on it.

Check some of the best reactions below.

Harry Brook has to be the most selfless player of all time.



Imagine being the world’s best batsman and still choosing to bat at No. 5 for the betterment of the team. This sacrifice will not be forgotten. — 🍓 (@19cric) January 27, 2026

So the big talk about bad wickets! Can someone explain to me the definition of a bad wicket? When Asian countries play overseas and when the wicket has lots of grass,movement and seam it’s a “sporty” wicket but in the subcontinent when it turns it’s call terrible wickets?To me… — Angelo Mathews (@Angelo69Mathews) January 27, 2026

Brook is so so frustrating. Some days he bats without a brain and some days he does this. Phenomenal striking! — Sandy (@ThatWickedGuy_) January 27, 2026

136* off 66 balls. 11 fours. 9 sixes. Strike rate: 206.06 🔥



⁰Harry Brook definitely enjoyed today’s pitch in Colombo 😉 pic.twitter.com/BbEZHPhdow — ABDUL MANAN (@ABDULMA93179078) January 27, 2026

Harry Brook turning a tough pitch into his personal — 𝑺𝒐𝒏𝒖 𝑺𝒊𝒏𝒈𝒉 (@sonucnc2) January 27, 2026

Still a bad pitch Harry Brook? #SLvsENG — Prisha (@prishhss) January 27, 2026

Harry Brook – 136* off 66 deliveries with 11 fours and 9 sixes



Brook's tonight presser comments would be:

If England wins, this is the best pitch for ODIs

If Sri Lanka wins, this is the worst pitch for cricket!!#SLvENG #HarryBrook #3rdODI — CricTrend (@CricTrend_CT) January 27, 2026

This guy, Harry Brook, has some unique talent. He bashes any bowler on any kind of pitch for fun once he gets set.

I’ve seen this in Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy and in Ashes, where others were struggling to even touch the ball with their bat, but this guy was smashing bowlers like… pic.twitter.com/QpDXoznQBC — 𝚅𝚊𝚛𝚞𝚗¹⁸ (@varunx18) January 27, 2026

Harry Brook scripts a host of records with stellar ton in SL vs ENG 3rd ODI

With his scintillating batting display, Harry Brook registered his career-best ODI score of 136. In the process, the right-hander also equalled Eoin Morgan’s record for the fastest ODI century by an England captain (in 57 balls).

He also went past former India opener Virender Sehwag to hold the record for the fastest ODI hundred in Colombo in just 57 balls, beating Sehwag’s 69-ball ton in 2001.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.