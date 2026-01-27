‘Most Selfless Player’ – Harry Brook Smashes 57-Ball Century At Same Venue He Slammed As ‘Worst Pitch Ever’ in SL vs ENG 3rd ODI

England white-ball captain Harry Brook gave a sheer testament to his batting prowess by slamming an explosive century in the SL vs ENG 3rd ODI. Brook blasted an unbeaten 136*(66), firing 11 boundaries and nine sixes at a fiery strike rate of 206.06 to register his third ton in the format. He accelerated from 46* (39) to 136* (66), smashing 90 runs off his last 27 balls and helped the Three Lions post a towering 357/3 in 50 overs in the series decider.
However, ironically, Brook’s heroics came at the same (Colombo) venue, which he had criticised a couple of days before as the ‘worst pitch ever’.
For context, the second ODI between the teams was a low-scoring affair where England eventually managed to reach the target of 220 with just 22 balls to spare. Following the win, Brook had said at the post-match conference,
“The pitch is probably the worst pitch I’ve ever played on. You had to go out there and adapt as quick as possible, and just try to get off strike and get the other batter on strike.”
Nevertheless, a century today on the same ground he had commented on a few days back turned out to be ironic and social media was not one to miss out on it.
With his scintillating batting display, Harry Brook registered his career-best ODI score of 136. In the process, the right-hander also equalled Eoin Morgan’s record for the fastest ODI century by an England captain (in 57 balls).
He also went past former India opener Virender Sehwag to hold the record for the fastest ODI hundred in Colombo in just 57 balls, beating Sehwag’s 69-ball ton in 2001.
