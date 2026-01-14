How To Buy T20 World Cup 2026 Tickets? Phase 2 Tickets For ICC Tournament LIVE

Here's how To buy T20 World Cup 2026 tickets, after the phase two ticket sale is Live!

We are touching distance from the commencement of the ICCC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, which is scheduled to begin from February 7, 2026. With the craze knowing no bounds, one of the most common questions would be – How To Buy T20 World Cup 2026 Tickets?

The second phase of the tickets for the mega-event went live today (January 14) at 7pm IST. More than two million tickets went for sale in the first phase. It did not take even an hour for tickets to be sold out in the first phase, as fans flocked the ticket booking sites for all the important clashes.

The 2026 edition of the ICC event will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. The tournament will feature a total of 20 teams comprising 55 matches. The mega-event will commence with group-stage encounters, followed by the knockout games with the summit clash slated to be held on March 8.

More to follow…