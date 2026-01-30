ICC Releases T20 World Cup 2026 Official Song ‘Feel the Thrill’ [WATCH]

The T20 World Cup 2026 Official Song was released earlier today (January 30) by the ICC as the dates for the global event draw closer. Notably, the tournament is slated to start from February 7 with the summit clash slated to be held on March 8.

Composed and sung by Indian musician Anirudh Ravichander, the T20 World Cup 2026 official song has been titled ‘Feel the Thrill’. The title reflects the fierce spirit of competition and the tournament’s high-intensity campaign, which has been blended with energetic beats highlighting the emotion of T20 cricket.

Speaking about his composition, Ravichander said in an ICC statement, “Every cheer, every silence, every heartbeat connects in the same tune when it comes to cricket. It’s a feeling, an emotion. I’m glad to be associated with the Feel the Thrill campaign and official song. This is our attempt to bring the global fans together in a spirited unity up and above the fierce on-field rivalry that is set to unfold across the subcontinent.”

WATCH: T20 World Cup 2026 Official Song

