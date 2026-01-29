ICC Suspends T20 World Cup 2024 Hero for Fixing Matches in T10 League, Deemed Ineligible for Selection in Upcoming Tournament

The ICC has suspended T20 World Cup 2024 hero Aaron Jones for match fixing in a T10 league, making him ineligible for selection in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026.

Aaron Jones Suspended by ICC, Ruled Out of T20 World Cup 2026

Aaron Jones, who scored 162 runs in six matches at an average of 40.50 in the T20 World Cup 2024, has been ruled out of selection for the T20 World Cup 2026 for USA.

The 31-year-old USA batter has been charged with five breaches of its Anti-Corruption Code and has been suspended from all forms of cricket with immediate effect. Jones has been given 14 days to respond to the charges.

“Jones has been provisionally suspended from all cricket with immediate effect and has 14 days from 28 January 2026 to respond to the charges,” ICC statement said.

“These charges are part of a wider investigation which is likely to result in further charges being issued against other participants in due course,” statement added.

Five Anti Corruption Charges Against Aaron Jones

Aaron Jones has been charged with several serious breaches of the anti-corruption codes. These include involvement in match-fixing in the Bim10 tournament, failing to report corrupt approaches, not cooperating with investigations, and obstructing probes by both Cricket West Indies and the International Cricket Council.

Here Are the Five Anti-Corruption Charges Against Aaron Jones.

Breach of Article 2.1.1 of the CWI Code – Fixing, contriving to fix or otherwise influencing improperly, or being a party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive in any way or otherwise influence improperly, the result, progress, conduct or other aspect of matches in the Bim10 tournament in 2023/24 (or attempting to do so).

Breach of Article 2.4.2 of the CWI Code – Failing to disclose to Cricket West Indies details of any approaches or invitations to engage in conduct that would amount to a breach of the CWI Code.

Breach of Article 2.4.4 of the CWI Code – Failing or refusing to cooperate with a reasonable investigation carried out by the Designated Anti-Corruption Official (or his/her designee) in relation to possible offences under the CWI Code.

Breach of Article 2.4.4 of the ICC Code – Failing to disclose to the ICC ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in Corrupt Conduct under the ICC Code.

Breach of Article 2.4.7 of the ICC Code – Obstructing the ACU’s investigation into possible Corrupt Conduct by concealing and/or tampering with information that may have been relevant to the investigation, or which may have constituted evidence or led to the discovery of evidence of Corrupt Conduct.

Jones played his best innings of the T20 World Cup 2024 against Canada, scoring an unbeaten 94 to help USA chase a target of 195. He also played a key role against Pakistan with an unbeaten 36 off 26 balls, taking the match to a Super Over and then scoring 11 runs in it as USA went on to win the match.

USA will begin their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. They are placed in Group A along with India, Pakistan, Namibia, and the Netherlands.

