Ishan Kishan Goes Berserk in SMAT 2025 Final With 49-ball 101, Big Positive For Sunrisers Hyderabad Ahead Of IPL 2026

The Jharkhand skipper drew level with Abhishek Sharma for the most centuries in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

It seems as if Ishan Kishan knows just one way of playing the game. Having mercy for the bowlers is just not a thing when the Jharkhand skipper steps on to the field. The Sunrisers Hyderabad No.3 batter chose the perfect day and occasion to smash a thrilling century off just 45 deliveries. The 27-year-old got to the milestone with a huge six over covers.

Haryana won the toss and opted to bowl, in a high-pressure game. The Jharkhand skipper walked out to bat like he did not know what pressure is. His approach was very clear right from the first ball of the match, and he continued to take the bowlers to the cleaners. After Virat Singh was dismissed for a mere three runs, Ishan Kishan and Kumar Kushagra piled up 177 runs for the second wicket.

Jharkhand were ahead of the run-rate right through their innings, which helped them get to a competitive total of over 220 runs. Runs on the board is always a great thing to have, and the Ishan Kishan-led side ensured in the first innings that they did not put a foot wrong. However, the skipper has been in prolific form since the past few days.

Ishan Kishan is the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 416 runs in a span of nine matches. That being said, he is only behind Ankit Kumar from Haryana, who has piled up 448 runs in the 10 innings he has played in. These numbers will put him in good stead ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is scheduled to begin in March 2026.

How Can Ishan Kishan Impact Sunrisers Hyderabad?

The pocket dynamo, as he is called started the IPL 2025 campaign with a humongous century in the very first game of their campaign. However, Ishan Kishan did not find form in the later half of the tournament, and ended the season with 354 runs at an average of 35.40. The franchise would want him to replicate exactly what he did in the Final of India’s domestic tournament.

His batting approach has been exactly what the SRH management template shouts. Skipper Pat Cummins has been very vocal about the approach that he wants the team to take, and that involves a lot of aggression. Cummins wants the batters to go hard at the opposition, irrespective the number of wickets that have gone down. No wonder, SRH have started to play their cricket like they are since a couple of years.

With Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma as the openers, Ishan Kishan can be a superb fit at No.3, which he already is. The left-handed wicketkeeper-batter has been given a long rope, and also retained ahead of the 19th IPL season – which signifies the franchise’s trust in his abilities. However, Ishan Kishan will be a force to reckon with in the upcoming season.

