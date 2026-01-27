Italy Beat Ireland in Build Up to Their First Ever T20 World Cup.

Italy registered their first win against a Test playing nation.

Italy registered their first-ever win against a full ICC member side by defeating Ireland in the third T20I in Dubai. Both teams are part of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Italy had already lost the series, but the rising cricketing side came up with a spirited performance in the final game to prepare themselves well for their first-ever ICC tournament. Bowling first, they restricted Ireland to a mere 154 in 19.4 overs, with Crishan Kalugamage snaring as many as three wickets, while Grant Stewart and JJ Smuts dismissed two batters each.

ALSO READ:

During the chase, Italy didn’t have the brightest of starts, as they lost two wickets inside four overs, before JJ Smuts and Wayne Madsen formed a vital 22-run stand. They were still in trouble at 111/6 in 16.1 overs, before Grant Stewart played a blinder of a knock, scoring 33 runs in 19 deliveries, with the help of one boundary and four maximums, at a strike rate of 173.68 to take Italy over the line in the final over with four wickets to spare.

Italy warm up for T20 World Cup 2026 with confidence-boosting win

Italy have played some quality cricket from the T20 World Cup 2026 qualifiers, and this win was again a reminder of their improvements. This win would boost their confidence going into the tournament, where they would want to create some upsets.

Italy are placed in Group C, along with England, Nepal, Scotland, and West Indies, at the T20 World Cup 2026. This is among the trickiest groups, for there are two quality sides and two other formidable teams in Nepal and Scotland.

Nepal played good cricket in the previous edition, while Scotland bring ample experience and have performed well in the competition before. So, Italy will have their task cut out, but they would still fancy their chances to do well with a few established cricketers in their ranks.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.