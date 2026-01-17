Jos Buttler Reveals the Reason Behind Shaking His Shoulder in His Stance

England batter Jos Buttler has a pretty unconventional habit of shaking his shoulders in his stance.

With 13,676 runs across 481 T20 matches with eight hundreds and a whopping 98 fifties, there’s very little that Jos Buttler hasn’t done in his career in the shortest format. However, one thing has stayed constant over the years for the English batter.

Th 35-year-old has developed a habit of shaking his shoulders in his stance, which is no more a secret. Having said that, Buttler stated that he was not used to shaking of his shoulders since the start of his career. It was something he developed while batting in a practice session.

Buttler states that he developed the habit when he was working with a coach named Gary Palmer. He further stated that a lot of players do a drill as a part of their practice session, in which they play deliveries without any footwork. This is done to improve bat swing and engage the core while connecting the ball.

“I never used to do it. It came from a batting session. Gary Palmer believes in a more front-on way of batting, so he makes you do that drill with shoulders parallelly down the wicket. That’s when I felt very uncomfortable, and he told me to relax and shake my shoulders a bit,” said Buttler.

The English wicketkeeper-batter mentioned that he couldn’t get out of the habit of shaking his shoulders after that one training session, and it remains a habit till date.

Coupled with Phil Salt at the top of the order, sky is the limit for England to cause massive destruction in the powerplay itself. The new English side under Harry Brook are not scared to take their chances, and will play an aggressive brand of cricket in the tournament.

In 64 T20I matches at the top of the order, Jos Buttler has scored 2,340 runs in 64 innings with 21 fifties and a solitary century off his blade. Moreover, his strike-rate in the shortest format reads 148.97, and coupled with Phil Salt, the stats look scary for the opponents.

The Three Lions will be looking to go in with the same combination for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026. Buttler has been named in the preliminary squad which was announced a few days ago. To add to that, the Gujarat Titans (GT) batter has also shown capability of batting at No.3.

Their recent T20I series came in 2025 against New Zealand, which was marred by rain. However, there were a few promising signs for the England wicketkeeper-batter. Buttler will want to continue the same in the mega-event starting February 7.

