London Spirit Secure Dewald Brevis, Marizanne Kapp for The Hundred 2026: Full Signings Ft. RCB Star

The franchise will hope that players like Dewald Brevis help them get to the upper half of the points table.

After languishing in the bottom half of the points table in the Men’s edition of The Hundred for the last three seasons, London Spirit have announced some star signings in their arsenal, the biggest of which happens to be South Africa youngster Dewald Brevis.

Though the performance of the franchise in the Women’s edition of the tournament has been promising lately, London Spirit have also announced Marizanne Kapp as their signing ahead of the 2026 edition. As a result, the franchise has completed the quota for players ahead of the auction in eight direct signings.

English all-rounders Liam Livingstone and Jamie Overton featured on their signings list, which the London Spirit management completed with the additions of Dewald Brevis and Adam Zampa. Additionally, Protea star Marizanne Kapp has been added to the company of Mahika Gaur, Charlie Dean and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Grace Harris.

Out of the eight players, Charlie Dean, Grace Harris and Jamie Overton represented the franchise in the last edition as well. The other five players will be featuring in the London Spirit gear for the first time in their careers.

Dewald Brevis has been signed by the London Spirit to play in the Hundred this year pic.twitter.com/8tthevm4iu — Werner (@Werries_) January 19, 2026

ALSO READ:

More to follow…