MCC Issues New Test Cricket Rule for Close of Play, Set To Be Applied From October 2026

Test cricket is set to be revamped after the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has announced a new set of laws, set to come into action from October 1, 2026. Of those changes, one key update has been made to the rule of close of play in the longest format.

Earlier, after a batter fell on the last over of the day’s play, the umpire would declare stumps even if there were balls left in the over. However, according to the new rule, the batting team will need to send in a new batter, to complete the over even after the time for close of play.

The MCC statement confirmed, “It was felt unfair that the batting side does not have to send out a new batter until the next morning, so from October onwards, the final over of the day will be fully bowled.”

Other notable changes made by MCC in cricket

Runout/Stumping – Amongst the other notable changes, under revised laws, for a stumping or a runout, the ball needs to be held with complete control at the moment of shattering the stumps as opposed to a mere contact earlier. For example – Lightly brushing the ball with hand or glove while dislodging the bails will not be valid for dismissal anymore.

Wicketkeeper position – According to the new rules issued by the MCC, the wicketkeeper position now requires him/her to be wholly behind the stumps only after the ball is released as compared to before during the bowler’s run-up. The update is done to align with officiating practices and the use of technology.

Hit wicket – The new regulations also provide clearer guidelines concerning hit-wicket dismissals. Under the new changes, a batter is considered to be playing the ball until they have fully regained their balance after a stroke. The Laws now explicitly shield batters if their wicket is broken as a direct result of contact with a fielder.

Clarifying the rule, MCC added, “If the batter is off balance because of the shot they played, hops around for a few steps and falls onto their stumps, that is as a result of the action they took to receive the ball. The ball may be long gone, but the striker is still out Hit wicket.”

Building on the previous rule, if a batter comes into contact with another fielder and then falls towards the stump, they will be protected from getting dismissed unless the contact with the fielder is incidental. However, if they are falling onto the stumps and their bat brushes the wicket-keeper, in such a case they will be dismissed.

