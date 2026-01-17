MI London Sign Nicholas Pooran, Hayley Matthews and Amelia Kerr for The Hundred 2026

MI London have announced their signings and retentions for the next season of The Hundred.

Find a player in a blue jersey playing a franchise league, and it will mostly turn out to be Nicholas Pooran. In the most recent news, the West Indian star has been signed by MI London for the next season of The Hundred league.

The franchise, previously known as the Oval Invincibles have granted 49% of their stake to the Indian company Reliance Industries with Surrey still holding the majority. The Invincibles have been one of the most successful franchises in the tournament.

Alongside the pre-signing of Nicholas Pooran, the franchise have already retained Rashid Khan, Sam Curran and Wil Jacks. To add to that, they had also named Danielle Wyatt-Hodge as a retention for the Women’s edition of the tournament and have added Hayley Matthews and Amelia Kerr to the list.

Moreover, MI London have confirmed that Sam Curran will be leading the side in the next season. The management retained three players and pre-signed Nicholas Pooran to complete the four slots. They will now have to complete their squad in the auction, which is expected to be around March 2026.

