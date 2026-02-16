Most Wickets in T20s: Rashid Khan Becomes First Bowler To Breach 700-wicket Mark

Rashid Khan has been instrumental for Afghanistan in all formats, and has now topped the most wickets in T20s charts.

When there is Rashid Khan at the crease, some milestone is always round the corner! The Afghanistan skipper has not yet found his mojo in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, but has surely gone on to breach another milestone – the most wickets in T20s now belong to Rashid Khan.

The 27-year-old Afghanistan spinner achieved the feat during their match against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the T20 World Cup 2026, in which he bowled four overs for a solitary wicket, giving away 24 runs in exchange.

By holding the first spot in the most wickets in T20s list, Rashid Khan leaves some elite names behind, who have stamped their authority in the shortest format of the game. Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, Imran Tahir and Andre Russell are the other four bowlers who stand next in line.

Rashid Khan Joins the Likes of Sunil Narine, Dwayne Bravo

Rashid Khan – 700* Wickets

The 27-year-old from Afghanistan is one of the most prominent players for his country. Over the period of the last few years, he has represented some of the top teams in franchise leagues around the world, whilst competing in ICC tournaments as well.

Rashid Khan has an economy of 6.59 in T20 cricket, and has registered a five-wicket haul on four occasions. To add to that, his pace and unique action keep the batter guessing, which makes him a very fiery weapon for any team to have.

Dwayne Bravo

Known for his unique celebrations, Dwayne Bravo was considered as an asset to any side that he plays from. Bravo was a vital component of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), and went on to bag 631 wickets across 546 T20 innings.

Sunil Narine

One of the first bowlers to introduce the concept of ‘mystery spin’ to the world of T20 cricket, Sunil Narine has had a lot of impact on the shortest format, across various franchise leagues and teams that he has been a part of.

In just 573 innings, Narine has scalped 613 wickets – and it has got a lot to do with his action and release, which keep the batters guessing. To add to that, Narine also has the ability to take the bowlers to the cleaners – a quality which many teams including KKR have used at the top of the order.

Imran Tahir

If you see a bowler doing rounds of the field like he has won a world cup after taking a dismissal, there is a very high probability that it might be Imran Tahir. The leg-spinner from South Africa has built a solid reputation in the shortest format, which is visible from what the stats say.

Andre Russell

The all-rounder who is still known as a giant in the shortest format, Andre Russell’s impact in T20 cricket across decades would be very difficult to contemplate. His stint with the Knight Riders in the IPL is what stands out as a hallmark in his extensive franchise career.

In 521 matches, Russell has registered 508 wickets – but that is not all. His ability to go berserk at the death, and win games for his side with the bat in hand is second to none, when it comes to the hard-hitting areas.

How Does the Most Wickets in T20s List Look Like?

By the looks of it, Rashid Khan, who is known as a destructive leg-spinner has not been in the best of forms lately. In the three matches played so far, he has only managed to pick four wickets at an economy of 7.33, which he will want to improve.

Most Wickets in T20s

Player Wickets Nationality Rashid Khan 700 Afghanistan Dwayne Bravo 631 West Indies Sunil Narine 613 West Indies Imran Tahir 572 South Africa Andre Russell 508 West Indies Shakib Al Hasan 507 Bangladesh Chris Jordan 446 England Mohammad Amir 413 Pakistan Wahab Riaz 413 Pakistan Mustafizur Rahman 412 Bangladesh

