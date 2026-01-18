New Zealand Spinner In Doubt For T20 World Cup 2026 After Injury During IND vs NZ 3rd ODI

The New Zealand spin-bowling all-rounder is a vital player for the Kiwis in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup 2026.

New Zealand have done what they never had! The Kiwis registered their maiden ODI series victory against India on Indian soil with a thumping victory in the third IND vs NZ ODI in Indore. However, they will have to go into celebration mode with a pinch of salt.

Skipper Michael Bracewell did not take the field in the second innings of the 3rd and final ODI, due to a calf injury. Though the other bowlers did a clinical job against the Indians, Bracewell missing out due to injury would be a cause of concern for the Blackcaps.

With the world on the cusp of the T20 World Cup 2026, the Kiwis would not get into preparation mode with a five-match T20I series against India. That being said, Michael Bracewell revealed that he might hopefully be fit for the mega-event in February 2026.

“Hopefully, will be fit for T20 World Cup,” stated New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell.

What a game here in Indore!



Foulkes, Jamieson, Clarke and Lennox all getting into the wickets early.



Watch all the action live in NZ on Sky Sport.#INDvNZ | 📸 BCCI pic.twitter.com/M3LgpdbcWJ — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 18, 2026

ALSO READ:

How the New Zealand Spinner Can Affect the Balance Of the Side

In the shortest format of the game, any player who can showcase a balanced ability with both bat and ball can add to the balance of the side. And that is exactly what New Zealand ODI skipper Michael Bracewell brings to the table.

Bracewell is a perfect fit for the Kiwi side, because he can strike the right balance with both bat and ball. His T20I numbers prove that he can strike at almost 135, and also has two half-centuries under his belt in 31 innings.

Moreover, Bracewell is a veery handy commodity with the ball in hand. In 38 innings, he had bagged 35 wickets at an economy of 7.38, which is pretty acceptable in the shortest format of the game. The 34-year-old has a knack for finishing games, and can be a lethal power-hitter at the back.

New Zealand will hope that Bracewell gets fit in time to feature in the T20 World Cup 2026. The team can rely on someone like him at the back-end, and can hence go hard at the top of the order.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.