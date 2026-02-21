NZ vs PAK Weather Report: How Will T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Group 2 Standings Get Affected in Case of Washout?

New Zealand and Pakistan will kickstart the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 phase with a high-octane contest today (February 21). However, the NZ vs PAK Weather Report suggests that the fixture can be interrupted by rain according to weather predictions.

The match will be played in Colombo which has already witnessed rainfall in the afternoon with more rain predicted for the evening. In case the game gets interrupted, let’s check out how will it affect the teams if overs gets reduced or the group overall if there’s a washout.

Notably, the other two teams in Super 8 Group 2 alongside New Zealand and Pakistan are England and Sri Lanka.

NZ vs PAK Weather Report

There has already been persistent rain in Colombo on Friday (February 20) which forced Pakistan to cancel training and then it drizzled the next morning as well. There is more rain predicted by the NZ vs PAK weather report for the evening, approximately a 67% chance along with a 99% cloud cover.

Is there a reserve day for Super 8 clashes?

No, there is no reserve day allotted for Super 8 clashes. There is, however, reserve days available for the semis and final. For the match to have a result, a minimum of five overs per side must be completed. If that is not possible by the stipulated cut-off time, the umpires will abandon the match as a No Result with both teams sharing the points.

What should teams do if they win toss?

The side winning the toss should ideally opt to bowl first. The combination of DLS calculations, the difficulty of batting on a damp pitch, and the advantage of knowing the revised target makes chasing preferable. Furthermore, if there’s dew, it will only help the team batting second.

How Will T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Group 2 Standings Get Affected?

If there’s even a five-over contest, a result will be forced and the winner will secure two points. However, if there’s a washout, both teams will get one point each. With a total of three games to be played by each side, if either New Zealand or Pakistan can win their next two games, they will guarantee qualification to semis as they will have the edge against any other team that manages two wins.

