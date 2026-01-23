Saurashtra Spinner Exposes Shubman Gill Weakness In Punjab vs Saurashtra Ranji Trophy Match With Twin Dismissals

India Test skipper Shubman Gill has been dismissed by the same bowler in both the innings.

Tow different innings, two different dismissals, but in the same manner. India Test skipper Shubman Gill has joined his domestic side for the Punjab vs Saurashtra clash of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26, which resumed on January 22, 2026. However, the 26-year-old has been dismissed leg before wicket (LBW) in bot the innings.

To add to that, the Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper went down to the same bowler in both the innings, who happens to be a left-arm off-spinner. Gill, who is leading the Punjab side was dismissed for 0 & 14 in his two innings in the match.

For a long time now, Shubman Gill’s weakness against the ball coming in to him has been known and exploited by many bowlers. Though most of the dismissals in this fashion were driven by fast bowlers, Parth Bhut seems to have exposed Gill’s weakness against spin bowling.

A missed sweep shot at the stroke of tea results in Shubman Gill's dismissal for 14. It's Saurashtra's game to lose now #RanjiTrophy pic.twitter.com/Oqiu4EG3A2 — Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) January 23, 2026

Why Shubman Gill Struggles Against the Incoming Ball

The Indian Test and ODI skipper has been struggling against the incoming delivery, and it has got a lot to do with the way his bat comes down from an angle. Former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also pointed it out in one of his recent YouTube videos.

Shubman Gill is one of many batters who have a strong grip on their bottom hand, which is what forces him to carry his bat down in an angle. Moreover, because his bat comes down from third-man rather than the slip cordon, the incoming delivery feels much more difficult to face.

Changing formats constantly does not help a lot either, and Gill has been doing a lot of it recently. The issue did not take effect in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, as the youngster has worked consciously on getting his bat down straighter – something that the format requires.

Shubman Gill is not a part of the T20 World Cup 2026 squad, and will be seen in the Indian Premier League (IPL) leading the Gujarat Titans.

