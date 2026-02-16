Pathum Nissanka Plucks Stunning Catch To Dismiss Glenn Maxwell After Dropping A Sitter Earlier In AUS vs SL T20 World Cup 2026 Match [WATCH]

The spectacular grab ended Maxwell's innings at 22 in the AUS vs SL T20 World Cup 2026 match.

Sri Lanka batter Pathum Nissanka has pouched a brilliant catch, diving to his left, to dismiss Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell in the AUS vs SL T20 World Cup 2026 fixture. Just four balls before it, the same fielder had dropped a sitter off Maxwell. But this time, he made no mistake and might have registered arguably the best catch of the tournament so far.

Sri Lanka Have Bundled Out Australia in AUS vs SL T20 World Cup 2026

Following two fine knocks by the openers, captain Mitchell Marsh (54) and Travis Head (56), Australia failed to continue their momentum. Head’s wicket in the ninth over triggered a collapse in their batting order, bundling them out for only 181 runs. Earlier, the Aussies were off to a flying start, reaching 97 for no loss in just eight overs.

But the story took a complete U-turn since Dushan Hemantha’s breakthrough to send back Head in the pavillion. Since then, no other batter could build a much-needed partnership for Australia. Barring Josh Inglis and Maxwell’s 20-plus contributions, no other player was able to anchor the innings as the line-up recorded five single-digit scores.

Hemantha, who has joined the Lankan squad as a replacement for their star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, finished with a commendable three-wicket haul. He conceded only 37 runs in four overs while dismissing both of Australia’s openers and Maxwell.

Notably, Australia are coming off a lean patch in the tournament so far. Earlier, they had endured a 3-0 whitewash in Pakistani soil due to their disastrous batting show. They had failed to chase the total in all three matches and also carried on a similar story in the 20-over championship.

The side’s only victory in the last five T20Is came against Ireland, while defending a score of 182. Moreover, the fans were shocked when the 2021 champions failed to chase only 170 runs against a lower-ranked Zimbabwe. If Australia misses out on securing a win in the AUS vs SL fixture, it will be a huge dent in their scopes to qualify for the Super Eights of the T20 World Cup 2026.

