Ravindra Jadeja’s Wife Claims India Cricketers Are Addicted to ‘Wrong Activities’ on Overseas Tours, Gives Clean Chit to Husband

Ravindra Jadeja will next be seen in action during ODI series vs New Zealand at home in January 2026.

Rivaba Jadeja, wife of Ravindra Jadeja, has sparked controversy with her remarks regarding the Indian cricket team that several cricketers are addicted to various “wrongful activities” during overseas tours. However, she stressed that her husband has never engaged in any such habits.

Rivaba Jadeja’s Remarks On Players Stir Debate Over Team Culture

Speaking at an event, Rivaba lauded her husband for maintaining his integrity and avoiding the negative influences, while offering insights into what she termed as a cricketer’s lesser-known habits. However, Rivaba, a member of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly, refrained from naming any players but raised questions about the culture in India’s dressing room.

“My husband, the cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, has to travel to many countries like London, Dubai and Australia to play cricket. Despite this, to this day, he has never touched or engaged in any kind of addiction or vice, because he understands his responsibilities. The rest of the team all indulge in vices, but there is no restriction on them,” said Rivaba at the event.

Notably, Rivaba has travelled with the cricketer on overseas tours on several occasions. Last time, she was present at the 2024 T20 World Cup final in Barbados, which India won. Henceforth, her comments sparked a debate among the cricketing fraternity, with one section arguing that the broad generalisation casts Jadeja’s teammates in an unfavourable light within the Indian and global cricket communities.

Past Controversies and BCCI Regulations on Players’ Conduct

Back in 2016, KL Rahul posted a photograph on his social media handles showing him holding a beer bottle in his hand during the West Indies tour. The picture caught the attention of social media users, prompting BCCI to direct players to be extra careful about their social media posts. The board had reportedly requested the players to maintain more responsibility as they are role models for countless youngsters across the globe, leading Rahul to delete the photo.

Earlier in 2024, the Union Health Ministry approached the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the BCCI to prevent athletes from being involved in tobacco or alcohol product advertisements or partnerships.

Jadeja is currently the top-ranked all-rounder in ICC Test ratings and is a crucial part of India’s ODI squad. Notably, the southpaw had retired from T20I cricket following India’s emphatic 2024 T20 World Cup triumph.

The all-rounder will return to action in January next year during a three-match ODI series against New Zealand at home. Afterwards, he will be seen representing the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2026 after the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) agreed to swap him and Curran with Sanju Samson. Ravindra Jadeja is reportedly one of the contenders to lead RR in the IPL 2026, with several media reports claiming that he agreed to the trade only after the Royals management agreed to his captaincy conditions.

