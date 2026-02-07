RCB Attracts $1.8 Billion Bid From Manchester United Co-chairman, Nine Bids in Total Ahead Of IPL 2026

RCB have finally hit a purple patch in the IPL and WPL, with three trophies across two years.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who had to wait for 18 long years before getting their hands on the coveted trophy now have three titles to their name in two years. With the franchise finally turning their fortunes around, the fans have finally embraced the change.

However, as matters stand, the title lifting is not the only big change that the fans and stakeholders of the franchise will get to experience. The 2025 IPL champions, who are owned by the United Spirits Limited have been up for sale, with multiple parties showing interest.

In a recent update, as many as nine parties have shown interest in acquiring the ownership of the franchise, which includes both, the IPL and WPL teams respectively. But that is not where the eyeballs will be hooked at.

Avram Glazer, who is the executive co-chairman of the Premier League legendary football club Manchester United, has shown interest in acquiring the franchise for a whopping $1.8 Billion. Apparently, this bid is almost twice the amount which the RPSG Group paid ($940 Million) to acquire the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) back in 2021.

Who Are the Parties to Bid For RCB?

While it is understood that as many as nine parties have shown interest in acquiring the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, it would b extremely difficult to state each one of them, due to the complexity of the clauses, and the position the deals stand in not exactly made public.

However, Billionaires Adar Poonawalla and Ranjan Pai and Premji Invest amongst a few others have submitted separate non-binding bids for the franchise. To add to that, Serum Institute of India’s CEO Poonawalla had also tweeted on X (Formerly Twitter), stating that – “at the right valuation, @RCBTweets is a great team.”

Non-binding bids indicate interest, but they carry no obligation to complete the mentioned transaction at the stated price. The franchise is expected to shortlist the number of interested parties by next week, following which they shall get a hang of the next steps in the procedure.

On the other hand, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) are another IPL side that are seeking vendors for the franchise. The 2008 IPL champions have also attracted a bid from the Glazers, but the BCCI has restricted the parties to enter into more than one agreement at once – a party cannot walk into a second agreement without closing the first.

Therefore, the final news regarding the shortlisted parties for RR is set to come out by March, following which the IPL community will have a clearer picture in front of them.

