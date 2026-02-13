Sikandar Raza Injury Update: Zimbabwe Captain Hobbles off the Field in AUS vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2026 Game

The latest Sikandar Raza injury update comes as a massive blow for Zimbabwe. He joins a big list of injured players in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026.

Sikandar Raza injury update: Zimbabwe captain walks off with cramps

Just when Sikandar Raza came to bowl his third over, he suffered a bout of cramps and was down immediately. The physio treated him for some moments, but he was in immense pain.

Eventually, he hobbled off the field and was in obvious discomfort. Zimbabwe can’t afford to lose him.

More to follow…

