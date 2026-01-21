SL vs ENG Live Streaming in India Details: Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs England Series?

Full SL vs ENG live streaming details, dates and start times for upcoming series.

Sri Lanka will be taking on England for three ODIs, followed by as many 20-over fixtures, starting on January 22. Fans eager to watch the action unfold in real time will find out details of SL vs ENG live streaming here.

Both teams would want to be back in winning ways in the 50-over format. After three consecutive series wins, Sri Lanka have recently been whitewashed 3-0 in Pakistan. On the other hand, England are also coming off a 3-0 clean sweep in New Zealand, following a 2-1 series loss at home against South Africa.

Notably, the visitors had claimed the five-match series by 3-1 in their last ODI tour of Sri Lanka in 2018. But the Lankans also fought back during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, trouncing the side by eight wickets, with almost half the overs remaining.

However, the teams will mainly focus on the subsequent T20I series, starting on January 30. It will operate as a crucial preparatory platform for both before entering the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. England are continuing a decent run in the shortest format of the game, winning four of their last seven series.

But the hosts have endured a rough patch, managing only one series victory over the West Indies since the last edition of the T20 championship. This also include an underwhelming Asia Cup 2025 campaign, where they lost all three of the Super Fours clash facing Bangladesh, Pakistan, and India.

England are expected to have an upper hand over the side as Sri Lanka are yet to defeat them in the format since 2014.

Where to Watch SL vs ENG Live Streaming in India?

The SL vs ENG live streaming for the white-ball series in India will be available on the FanCode app and website.

Where to Watch SL vs ENG T20Is Live Telecast in India?

The Sri Lanka vs England live telecast will not be available in India.

Where to Watch SL vs ENG Live Streaming in the UK and Sri Lanka?

Sri Lanka: Channel Eye, Dialog

Channel Eye, Dialog UK: TNT Sports, Discovery+

Sri Lanka vs England Schedule

1st ODI: January 22

January 22 2nd ODI: January 24

January 24 3rd ODI: January 27

January 27 1st T20I: January 30

January 30 2nd T20I: February 1

February 1 3rd T20I: February 3

All three ODIs will begin at 2:30 PM IST, while the T20I matches are scheduled to commence at 7:00 PM IST.

Sri Lanka vs England ODI Series 2026 Squads

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (C), Kusal Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Pathum Nissanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva, Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Eshan Malinga, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, and Jeffrey Vandersay.

England: Harry Brook (C), Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Rehan Ahmed, Adil Rashid, and Luke Wood.

Sri Lanka vs England T20I Series 2026 Squads

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Traveen Mathew, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, and Eshan Malinga.

England: Harry Brook (C), Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, Ben Duckett, Phil Salt, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Rehan Ahmed, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue, and Luke Wood.

FAQs on Sri Lanka vs England Series

When will the Sri Lanka vs England series begin? The Sri Lanka vs England series will begin on January 22. Where to watch SL vs ENG live streaming in India? The SL vs ENG live streaming in India is exclusively available on the FanCode app and website. Where to watch SL vs ENG live telecast in India? The live telecast of the Sri Lanka vs England will not be available in India.

