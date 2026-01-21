Sri Lanka Squad Announced for England ODIs, Charith Asalanka To Continue As Skipper

The Sri Lanka squad of 17 players for the ODI series against England has been announced. The first match will take place on January 22 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Charith Asalanka to continue as captain

Charith Asalanka will continue as captain in the white-ball format. Dhananjaya de Silva, and Dunith Wellalage have been included in the side.

The batting line-up in the Sri Lanka squad features Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kamil Mishara and Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis and Janith Liyanage.

The bowling attack offers pace and spin, led by Asitha Fernando, Pramod Madushan and Eshan Malinga, while Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay and Wellalage will be the spinners for Sri Lanka.

The ODI series will be followed by a five-match T20I series, serving as the final white-ball assignment before the T20 World Cup 2026, which starts on February 7, with Sri Lanka co-hosting the tournament alongside India.

Sri Lanka Squad for England ODIs

Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Pavan Rathnayake, Dhananjaya de Silva, Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Eshan Malinga.

