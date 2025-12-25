Super Smash Live Streaming in India: Where to Watch New Zealand T20 League Live Telecast, Schedule, And Squads

The tournament will begin on December 26.

New Zealand’s domestic T20 league, Super Smash 2026, will kick off its 21st edition on December 26, with the opening fixture between Northern Districts and Auckland Aces. Fans will find out the details of the Super Smash live streaming in India here.

The league will contain 30 group-stage matches between six franchises: Auckland Aces, Canterbury, Central Stags, Northern Districts, Otago Volts, and Wellington Firebirds. The top three teams will qualify for the knockouts, scheduled to take place on January 30 and January 31, 2026, respectively.

Auckland Aces hold the record for most titles in the league with a total of five trophies. The Stags will be entering the Super Smash 2026 as the defending champions after clinching their fourth trophy in the previous edition.

Multiple Indian Premier League (IPL) stars will be seen in action in the tournament, including Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Devon Conway, and Rachin Ravindra.

Where to Watch Super Smash Live Streaming in India?

The Super Smash live streaming in India will be available on the FanCode app and website.

Where to Watch Super Smash 2026 Live Telecast in India?

The Super Smash 2026 live telecast will not be available in India.

Where to Watch Super Smash 2026 Live Streaming in New Zealand?

The Super Smash 2026 live streaming in New Zealand will be available on Sky Sports NZ, TVNZ1, and Duke.

Where Will Super Smash 2026 Matches Take Place?

The Super Smash 2026 matches will be played across 10 venues in New Zealand. They are – Hamilton, Palmerston North, Alexandra, Wellington, Mount Maunganui, Christchurch, Auckland, Nelson, Dunedin, and Napier.

Super Smash 2026 Squads

Auckland Aces: Sean Solia, Ben Lister, Adithya Ashok, Jock McKenzie, Simon Keene, Ryan Harrison, Matthew Gibson, Jordan Sussex, Harjot Johal, Bevon Jacobs, Samrath Singh, Lachlan Stackpole, Angus Olliver, Siddhesh Dixit, Rohit Gulati, Harrish Kannan, Jaskaran Sandhu, Martin Guptill, Cam Fletcher, James Neesham, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Finn Allen, and Dale Phillips.

Canterbury: Fraser Sheat, Angus McKenzie, Mitchell Hay, Jesse Frew, Rhys Mariu, Will O’Rourke, Zakary Foulkes, Matt Boyle, Cam Paul, Matt Rowe, Raunaq Kapur, Scott Janett, Callum Cameron, Michael Rippon, Tom Latham, Sean Davey, Ish Sodhi, Chad Bowes, Matt Henry, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Leo Carter, Kyle Jamieson, Cole McConchie, Michael Rae, and Henry Shipley.

Central Stags: Brad Schmulian, Bayley Wiggins, William Clark, Joey Field, Ray Toole, Jayden Lennox, Curtis Heaphy, Angus Schaw, Toby Findlay, Tyler Annand, Taylor Bettelheim, Oscar Mabin, Doug Bracewell, Will Young, Ajaz Patel, Dane Cleaver, Brett Randell, Tom Bruce, Blair Tickner, Josh Clarkson, and Dean Foxcroft.

Northern Districts: Henry Cooper, Katene Clarke, Matt Fisher, Kristian Clarke, Tim Pringle, Ben Pomare, Fergus Lellman, Josh Brown, Snehith Reddy, Xavier Bell, Aryan Mann, James Naylor, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Robert O’Donnell, Scott Kuggeleijn, Jeet Raval, Tim Seifert, Mitchell Santner, Bharat Popli, Joe Carter, Brett Hampton, and Zak Gibson.

Otago Volts: Jack Boyle, Danru Ferns, Max Chu, Luke Georgeson, Ben Lockrose, Andrew Hazeldine, Llew Johnson, Troy Johnson, Jake Gibson, Jarrod McKay, Jacob Cumming, Thorn Parkes, Jamal Todd, Mason Clarke, Zac Cumming, Tom Jones, Toby Hart, Thomas O’Connor, Jacob Duffy, Glenn Phillips, and Matthew Bacon.

Wellington Firebirds: Callum McLachlan, Michael Snedden, Jesse Tashkoff, Nick Greenwood, James Hartshorn, Tim Robinson, Gareth Severin, Muhammad Abbas, Yahya Zeb, Oscar Jackson, Ryan Tsourgas, Sam Mycock, Amogh Paranjpe, Samuel Morgan, Elliot Seddon, Adam Milne, Nick Kelly, Logan van Beek, Michael Bracewell, Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Peter Younghusband, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, and Liam Dudding.

Super Smash 2026 Schedule

DATE MATCHES TIME (LOCAL AND IST) VENUE December 26 Northern Districts vs Auckland Aces 2:10 PM and 6:40 AM Hamilton December 27 Central Stags vs Wellington Firebirds 4:25 PM and 8:55 AM Palmerston North December 28 Otago Volts vs Canterbury 4:25 PM and 8:55 AM Alexandra December 29 Wellington Firebirds vs Auckland Aces 4:25 PM and 8:55 AM Wellington December 30 Otago Volts vs Central Stags 4:25 PM and 8:55 AM Alexandra December 31 Northern Districts vs Wellington Firebirds 4:25 PM and 8:55 AM Mount Maunganui January 1, 2026 Canterbury vs Central Stags 5:55 PM and 10:25 AM Christchurch January 2 Auckland Aces vs Wellington Firebirds 4:25 PM and 8:55 AM Auckland January 3 Central Stags vs Canterbury 4:25 PM and 8:55 AM Nelson January 4 Northern Districts vs Otago Volts 5:55 PM and 10:25 AM Mount Maunganui January 6 Auckland Aces vs Otago Volts 12:40 PM and 5:10 AM Auckland January 7 Wellington Firebirds vs Central Stags 4:25 PM and 8:55 AM Wellington January 8 Northern Districts vs Canterbury 2:10 PM and 6:40 AM Hamilton January 9 Wellington Firebirds vs Otago Volts 4:25 PM and 8:55 AM Wellington January 10 Canterbury vs Auckland Aces 5:55 PM and 10:25 AM Christchurch January 11 Wellington Firebirds vs Northern Districts 4:25 PM and 8:55 AM Wellington January 12 Otago Volts vs Auckland Aces 4:25 PM and 8:55 AM Dunedin January 13 Central Stags vs Northern Districts 5:55 PM and 10:25 AM Napier January 14 Auckland Aces vs Canterbury 12:40 PM and 5:10 AM Auckland January 15 Otago Volts vs Wellington Firebirds 4:25 PM and 8:55 AM Dunedin January 16 Central Stags vs Auckland Aces 5:55 PM and 10:25 AM Napier January 18 Otago Volts vs Northern Districts 4:25 PM and 8:55 AM Dunedin January 19 Wellington Firebirds vs Canterbury 4:25 PM and 8:55 AM Wellington January 20 Northern Districts vs Central Stags 5:55 PM and 10:25 AM Hamilton January 21 Canterbury vs Otago Volts 5:55 PM and 10:25 AM Christchurch January 22 Auckland Aces vs Northern Districts 4:25 PM and 8:55 AM Auckland January 23 Canterbury vs Wellington Firebirds 5:55 PM and 10:25 AM Wellington January 24 Central Stags vs Otago Volts 5:55 PM and 10:25 AM Napier January 25 Canterbury vs Northern Districts 4:25 PM and 8:55 AM Christchurch January 26 Auckland Aces vs Central Stags 4:25 PM and 8:55 AM Auckland January 30 TBA vs TBA, Eliminator 5:55 PM and 10:25 AM Christchurch January 31 TBA vs TBA, Final 5:55 PM and 10:25 AM Christchurch

FAQs on Super Smash 2026

When is Super Smash 2026 starting? The Super Smash 2026 will start on December 26, 2025. Which Super Smash teams are taking part in the league? The Super Smash teams are Auckland Aces, Canterbury, Central Stags, Northern Districts, Otago Volts, and Wellington Firebirds. Where to watch Super Smash live streaming in India? The Super Smash live streaming in India will be available on FanCode app and website.

