Super Smash Live Streaming in India: Where to Watch New Zealand T20 League Live Telecast, Schedule, And Squads

Super Smash 2026 Live Streaming in India: Where to Watch New Zealand T20 League Live Telecast in India, Schedule, And Squads
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: December 25, 2025
5 min read

The tournament will begin on December 26.

New Zealand’s domestic T20 league, Super Smash 2026, will kick off its 21st edition on December 26, with the opening fixture between Northern Districts and Auckland Aces. Fans will find out the details of the Super Smash live streaming in India here.

The league will contain 30 group-stage matches between six franchises: Auckland Aces, Canterbury, Central Stags, Northern Districts, Otago Volts, and Wellington Firebirds. The top three teams will qualify for the knockouts, scheduled to take place on January 30 and January 31, 2026, respectively.

Auckland Aces hold the record for most titles in the league with a total of five trophies. The Stags will be entering the Super Smash 2026 as the defending champions after clinching their fourth trophy in the previous edition.

Multiple Indian Premier League (IPL) stars will be seen in action in the tournament, including Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Devon Conway, and Rachin Ravindra.

Where to Watch Super Smash Live Streaming in India?

The Super Smash live streaming in India will be available on the FanCode app and website.

Where to Watch Super Smash 2026 Live Telecast in India?

The Super Smash 2026 live telecast will not be available in India.

Where to Watch Super Smash 2026 Live Streaming in New Zealand?

The Super Smash 2026 live streaming in New Zealand will be available on Sky Sports NZ, TVNZ1, and Duke.

Where Will Super Smash 2026 Matches Take Place?

The Super Smash 2026 matches will be played across 10 venues in New Zealand. They are – Hamilton, Palmerston North, Alexandra, Wellington, Mount Maunganui, Christchurch, Auckland, Nelson, Dunedin, and Napier.

Super Smash 2026 Squads

Auckland Aces: Sean Solia, Ben Lister, Adithya Ashok, Jock McKenzie, Simon Keene, Ryan Harrison, Matthew Gibson, Jordan Sussex, Harjot Johal, Bevon Jacobs, Samrath Singh, Lachlan Stackpole, Angus Olliver, Siddhesh Dixit, Rohit Gulati, Harrish Kannan, Jaskaran Sandhu, Martin Guptill, Cam Fletcher, James Neesham, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Finn Allen, and Dale Phillips.

Canterbury: Fraser Sheat, Angus McKenzie, Mitchell Hay, Jesse Frew, Rhys Mariu, Will O’Rourke, Zakary Foulkes, Matt Boyle, Cam Paul, Matt Rowe, Raunaq Kapur, Scott Janett, Callum Cameron, Michael Rippon, Tom Latham, Sean Davey, Ish Sodhi, Chad Bowes, Matt Henry, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Leo Carter, Kyle Jamieson, Cole McConchie, Michael Rae, and Henry Shipley.

Central Stags: Brad Schmulian, Bayley Wiggins, William Clark, Joey Field, Ray Toole, Jayden Lennox, Curtis Heaphy, Angus Schaw, Toby Findlay, Tyler Annand, Taylor Bettelheim, Oscar Mabin, Doug Bracewell, Will Young, Ajaz Patel, Dane Cleaver, Brett Randell, Tom Bruce, Blair Tickner, Josh Clarkson, and Dean Foxcroft.

Northern Districts: Henry Cooper, Katene Clarke, Matt Fisher, Kristian Clarke, Tim Pringle, Ben Pomare, Fergus Lellman, Josh Brown, Snehith Reddy, Xavier Bell, Aryan Mann, James Naylor, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Robert O’Donnell, Scott Kuggeleijn, Jeet Raval, Tim Seifert, Mitchell Santner, Bharat Popli, Joe Carter, Brett Hampton, and Zak Gibson.

Otago Volts: Jack Boyle, Danru Ferns, Max Chu, Luke Georgeson, Ben Lockrose, Andrew Hazeldine, Llew Johnson, Troy Johnson, Jake Gibson, Jarrod McKay, Jacob Cumming, Thorn Parkes, Jamal Todd, Mason Clarke, Zac Cumming, Tom Jones, Toby Hart, Thomas O’Connor, Jacob Duffy, Glenn Phillips, and Matthew Bacon.

Wellington Firebirds: Callum McLachlan, Michael Snedden, Jesse Tashkoff, Nick Greenwood, James Hartshorn, Tim Robinson, Gareth Severin, Muhammad Abbas, Yahya Zeb, Oscar Jackson, Ryan Tsourgas, Sam Mycock, Amogh Paranjpe, Samuel Morgan, Elliot Seddon, Adam Milne, Nick Kelly, Logan van Beek, Michael Bracewell, Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Peter Younghusband, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, and Liam Dudding.

Super Smash 2026 Schedule

DATE MATCHESTIME (LOCAL AND IST)VENUE
December 26Northern Districts vs Auckland Aces2:10 PM and 6:40 AMHamilton
December 27Central Stags vs Wellington Firebirds4:25 PM and 8:55 AMPalmerston North
December 28Otago Volts vs Canterbury4:25 PM and 8:55 AMAlexandra
December 29Wellington Firebirds vs Auckland Aces4:25 PM and 8:55 AMWellington
December 30Otago Volts vs Central Stags4:25 PM and 8:55 AMAlexandra
December 31Northern Districts vs Wellington Firebirds4:25 PM and 8:55 AMMount Maunganui
January 1, 2026Canterbury vs Central Stags5:55 PM and 10:25 AMChristchurch
January 2Auckland Aces vs Wellington Firebirds4:25 PM and 8:55 AMAuckland
January 3Central Stags vs Canterbury4:25 PM and 8:55 AMNelson
January 4Northern Districts vs Otago Volts5:55 PM and 10:25 AMMount Maunganui
January 6Auckland Aces vs Otago Volts12:40 PM and 5:10 AMAuckland
January 7Wellington Firebirds vs Central Stags4:25 PM and 8:55 AMWellington
January 8Northern Districts vs Canterbury2:10 PM and 6:40 AM Hamilton
January 9Wellington Firebirds vs Otago Volts4:25 PM and 8:55 AMWellington
January 10Canterbury vs Auckland Aces5:55 PM and 10:25 AMChristchurch
January 11Wellington Firebirds vs Northern Districts4:25 PM and 8:55 AMWellington
January 12Otago Volts vs Auckland Aces4:25 PM and 8:55 AMDunedin
January 13Central Stags vs Northern Districts5:55 PM and 10:25 AMNapier
January 14Auckland Aces vs Canterbury12:40 PM and 5:10 AMAuckland
January 15Otago Volts vs Wellington Firebirds4:25 PM and 8:55 AMDunedin
January 16Central Stags vs Auckland Aces5:55 PM and 10:25 AMNapier
January 18Otago Volts vs Northern Districts4:25 PM and 8:55 AMDunedin
January 19Wellington Firebirds vs Canterbury4:25 PM and 8:55 AMWellington
January 20Northern Districts vs Central Stags5:55 PM and 10:25 AMHamilton
January 21Canterbury vs Otago Volts5:55 PM and 10:25 AMChristchurch
January 22Auckland Aces vs Northern Districts4:25 PM and 8:55 AMAuckland
January 23Canterbury vs Wellington Firebirds5:55 PM and 10:25 AMWellington
January 24Central Stags vs Otago Volts5:55 PM and 10:25 AMNapier
January 25Canterbury vs Northern Districts4:25 PM and 8:55 AMChristchurch
January 26Auckland Aces vs Central Stags4:25 PM and 8:55 AMAuckland
January 30TBA vs TBA, Eliminator5:55 PM and 10:25 AMChristchurch
January 31TBA vs TBA, Final5:55 PM and 10:25 AMChristchurch

FAQs on Super Smash 2026

When is Super Smash 2026 starting?

The Super Smash 2026 will start on December 26, 2025.

Which Super Smash teams are taking part in the league?

The Super Smash teams are Auckland Aces, Canterbury, Central Stags, Northern Districts, Otago Volts, and Wellington Firebirds.

Where to watch Super Smash live streaming in India?

The Super Smash live streaming in India will be available on FanCode app and website.

