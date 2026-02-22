T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Group 1 Qualification Scenarios: Which Teams Will Qualify to Semi Finals?

The group stage matches of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 are over, and we now have our eight teams that have qualified for the next stage.

Super 8 Group 1 includes India, South Africa, Zimbabwe, and West Indies. Now, let’s take a look at Super 8 Group 1 qualification and which two teams can qualify for the semi-finals from this group.

India and South Africa are the favourites to reach the semi-finals, but all the teams in this group were unbeaten in the group stage.

Super 8 Group 1 Points Table

Team Matches Played Won Lost No Result Points Net Run Rate South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 West Indies 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 India 0 0 0 0 0 0.000 Zimbabwe 0 0 0 0 0 0.000

Super 8 Group 1 Fixtures

India fixtures:

vs South Africa – February 22, Ahmedabad

vs Zimbabwe – February 26, Chennai

vs West Indies – March 1, Kolkata

South Africa fixtures:

vs India – February 22, Ahmedabad

vs West Indies – February 26, Ahmedabad

vs Zimbabwe – March 1, Delhi

West Indies fixtures:

vs Zimbabwe – February 23, Mumbai

vs South Africa – February 26, Ahmedabad

vs India – March 1, Kolkata

Zimbabwe fixtures:

vs West Indies – February 23, Mumbai

vs India – February 26, Chennai

vs South Africa – March 1, Delhi

How Many Points Are Needed To Qualify From Group 1?

Talking about Super 8 Group 1 qualification scenarios, a team will need to win at least two games and earn four points to qualify for the semi-finals. Winning three games and earning six points will give direct qualification without depending on other results.

Super 8 Group 1 Qualification Scenarios

Can India Qualify To T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals

Speaking about Can India Qualify To T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals, the defending champions are the favourites to win all the matches in this stage. Although they did not have the best performances in the group stage, it was enough for them to qualify for the next stage.

Can South Africa Qualify To T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals

South Africa have found their rhythm in this tournament and have reached this stage by defeating teams like New Zealand and Afghanistan in the group stage. They were unbeaten in the group stage, and to answer the question, Can South Africa Qualify To T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals? Yes, they have a good chance of making it to the last four.

Can West Indies Qualify To T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals

The West Indies are two-time T20 World Cup champions and a strong team to face. They are unbeaten so far and want to keep their good form.

Only two teams can qualify for the semi-finals from this group. Can West Indies qualify to T20 world Cup 2026 semi-finals? It will be tough because they have to beat strong teams like India and South Africa who reached the final in the last edition.

Can Zimbabwe Qualify To T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals

Who would have thought that Zimbabwe would be in the Super 8 Group 1 qualification? They were unbeaten in the group stage and defeated teams like Australia and Sri Lanka.

Even though it is still a tough road for them, it is not impossible because they have shown good quality cricket and can defeat any side on any given day.

Can Zimbabwe Qualify To T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals? They have a chance, but they will need to keep playing well to reach the semi-finals.

Super 8 Group 1 Net Run Rate Scenarios + Tie-breaker Rules

Speaking about tie-breakers, if a match ends in a tie, a Super Over will be played. If the Super Over is also tied, more Super Overs will be played until there is a winner.

If a match is washed out due to bad weather, both teams will get one point each. If two teams finish with the same points, their position will be decided by net run rate (NRR).

FAQs

What does India need to qualify for Semi-Finals from Group 1 Yes, they have a strong chance as they are the favourites to qualify for semi-finals. How can South Africa qualify for Super 8 from Group 1? They do not have a good record against India, so they must at least defeat Zimbabwe and West Indies. What does West Indies need to qualify from Group 1? West Indies will be looking to at least beat teams like Zimbabwe and South Africa. What does Zimbabwe need to qualify from Group 1? They have a chance and will be underdogs, but they must keep performing well to qualify, just like they did in the group stage.

