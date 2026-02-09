UAE Cricketer Muhammad Zohaib Sent Back Home Due to Disciplinary Reasons Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Opener Against New Zealand

In a shocking development, UAE top-order batter Muhammad Zohaib has been sent back home from the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 due to disciplinary reasons. The news comes just a day before the UAE will kickstart their campaign at the ICC event against New Zealand on February 10. The same about Muhammaz Zohaib was also confirmed by the Emirates Cricket Board via an official statement that highlighted “more details will be provided in due course.”

Zohaib’s absence will deal a considerable blow to the UAE top-order, especially after their recent dismal batting performance, where they got bowled out for 81 in their warm-up game against Italy. In that match, Zohaib batted at No.9 and managed a 22-ball 16 after batting at No.3 in their first warm-up clash against Nepal, scoring a 26-ball 19.

Nevertheless, UAE already have a top-order settled in the young Aryansh Sharma alongside skipper Muhammad Waseem as they gear up for their tournament opener.

Speaking about UAE Super 8 Qualification Chances, the Asian side will face a tough task having been placed in Group D alongside New Zealand, South Africa, Afghanistan, and Canada. For UAE to guarantee advancing into Super 8s, they will need to churn out wins against Canada and Afghanistan alongisde upsetting either New Zealand or South Africa.

It seems like a tall ask but the tournament has already given a glimpse of how minnows are making it difficult for the heavyweight sides to win games. Even if UAE manages to win two games and acquire four points, they will mathematically remain in contention for a Super 8s spot although their fortunes will depend on the outcome of other results.

UAE T20 World Cup 2026 Fixtures

vs New Zealand , February 10 (Chennai)

, February 10 (Chennai) vs Canada , February 13 (Delhi)

, February 13 (Delhi) vs Afghanistan , February 16 (Delhi)

, February 16 (Delhi) vs South Africa, February 18 (Delhi)

