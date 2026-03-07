What Pitch Will Be Used for India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final in Ahmedabad?

As the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final will be played on March 8 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, one question on everyone’s mind, especially among Indian fans, is what type of pitch will be used for the match.

The venue has not been very lucky for India in ICC tournaments, as India have won two matches and lost two here. One of the wins came against Pakistan in the ODI World Cup 2023, but they later lost the final of the tournament to Australia at the same venue.

In the T20 World Cup 2026, India defeated the Netherlands in the group stage at this venue but lost to South Africa in the Super 8 stage. The matches that India have lost here in ICC tournaments were both played on black soil pitches. So, it will be interesting to see which pitch will be used for this match.

Mix Soil pitch expected for India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final

According to ESPNcricinfo, the centre pitch for the T20 World Cup final between India vs New Zealand will be a mix of red and black soil. Like the pitch used at Wankhede on Thursday, the final pitch is also expected to have good bounce and help the fast bowlers.

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium is likely to offer good pace and bounce, with very little turn for the spinners. It is almost a fresh surface, as it has hosted only one match in this T20 World Cup 2026 so far.

That match was between Canada and South Africa on February 9. It was an evening game, and South Africa won by 53 runs after scoring 213 runs when they were asked to bat first.

Both India and New Zealand have lost a match at this venue in this tournament. India lost to South Africa by 76 runs, while New Zealand lost to South Africa by nine wickets at the same venue in the group stage .

A total of six matches have been played at this venue in the tournament so far. Out of these, three were won by the teams batting first, two were won by teams while chasing, and one match finished in a tie.

ALSO READ:

India yet to beat New Zealand in T20 World Cup history

Talking about the head to head record between India and New Zealand in the T20 World Cup, defending champions India do not have a good record against the Kiwis. The two teams have played three matches and India have lost all three.

They first met in the 2007 edition, where India lost by 10 runs. They then played in 2016 in Nagpur, where New Zealand defeated India by 47 runs after India were bowled out for just 79 in the second innings. The two sides also met in the 2021 edition, when India needed a win in the group stage but lost the match by eight wickets.

Now, if India want to defend their title, they will have to defeat the Kiwis in the final of the T20 World Cup 2026.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.