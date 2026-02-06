The India A vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up will begin at 5:00 PM IST in Bengaluru.

After an exciting winning start to the tournament’s final preparations, the second T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match of India A will take place on February 6. Fans around the world are actively searching for all the details regarding the India A vs Namibia fixture.

Let’s check out more about where to watch the India A vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match, including time zones.

When is India A vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Match?

The India A vs Namibia warm-up match date is February 6, 2026, at the CoE 1 ground in Bengaluru. The action for India A vs Namibia warm-up game will commence at 5:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Event: India A vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up

India A vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up Date: February 6, 2026

February 6, 2026 Venue:

Local start time: 5:00 PM IST

India A vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Start Time by Time Zone

The India A vs Namibia start time will differ from region to region.

North America

ET: 6:30 AM

CT: 5:30 AM

PT: 3:30 AM

Europe

UK (GMT): 11:30 AM

CET: 12:30 PM

Asia

India (IST): 5:00 PM

Pakistan (PKT): 4:30 PM

Sri Lanka (SLST): 5:00 PM

Australia & New Zealand

AEDT: 10:30 PM

NZDT: 12:30 AM

Middle East & Africa

UAE: 3:30 PM

South Africa: 1:30 PM

How To Watch India A vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Match Live?

Fans will find out where to watch India A vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match live here across different regions.

Depending on territories, fans around the world can access the live match for free on ICC.tv as well.

How to Watch India A vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Match in India

Platform: JioHotstar

JioHotstar TV: Star Sports Network

How to Watch India A vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Match in Sri Lanka

Platform: ThePapare, Dialog Play

How to Watch India A vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Match in Pakistan

Platform: Myco, Tamasha, Tapmad, ARY Zapp

How to Watch India A vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Match in Europe

Platform: Sky Sports

How to Watch India A vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Match in Australia

How to Watch India A vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Match in the USA

Platform: Willow

How to Watch India A vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Match in Middle East

How to Watch India A vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Match in Bangladesh

Platform: TSM via Rabbithole

How to Watch India A vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Match in Sub-Saharan Africa

Platform: SuperSport

India A vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Match Preview

India A are coming on the back of a winning momentum after beating the United States of America (USA) in the first warm-up clash by 38 runs. Captain Ayush Badoni and Narayan Jagadeesan will look to continue their fierce momentum, while Tilak Varma would look to capitalise on another crucial preparation chance after missing out on the New Zealand T20Is.

On the other hand, Namibia would be eager to adapt to the subcontinental conditions before entering the main stage of the event. The fixture would also help Namibia to gear up for their second match of the league stage against the defending champions, India, scheduled to take place on February 12 in Delhi.

What Is The India A Squad For T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Games?

India A: Ayush Badoni (C), Naman Dhir, Ashutosh Sharma, Priyansh Arya, Narayan Jagadeesan (WK), Tilak Varma, Riyan Parag, Manav Suthar, Ashok Sharma, Urvil Patel (WK), Gurjapneet Singh, Vipraj Nigam, Ravi Bishnoi, Khaleel Ahmed, and Mayank Yadav.

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (C), Zane Green, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Louren Steenkamp, Malan Kruger, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, JC Balt, Dylan Leicher, WP Myburgh, and Max Heingo.

FAQs Section

