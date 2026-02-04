Check out India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 live streaming details, set to begin at 7 PM IST.

The last edition’s finalists, India and South Africa, are all set to clash in a warm-up fixture on February 4 before kickstarting their respective campaigns in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Let’s check out more about where to watch the India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match, including time zones.

When is India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Match?

The India vs South Africa warm-up match date is February 4, 2026, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The action for India vs South Africa warm-up game will commence at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Event: India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up

India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up Date: February 4, 2026

February 4, 2026 Venue: DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai Local start time: 7:00 PM IST

India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Start Time by Time Zone

The India vs South Africa start time will differ from region to region.

North America

ET: 8:30 AM

CT: 7:30 AM

PT: 5:30 AM

Europe

UK (GMT): 1:30 PM

CET: 2:30 PM

Asia

India (IST): 7:00 PM

Pakistan (PKT): 6:30 PM

Sri Lanka (SLST): 7:00 PM

Australia & New Zealand

AEDT: 12:30 AM (February 5)

NZDT: 2:30 AM (February 5)

Middle East & Africa

UAE: 5:30 PM

South Africa: 3:30 PM

How To Watch India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Match Live?

Fans will find out where to watch India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match live here across different regions.

Depending on territories, fans around the world can access the live match for free on ICC.tv as well.

How to Watch India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Match in India

Platform: JioHotstar

JioHotstar TV: Star Sports Network

How to Watch India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Match in Sri Lanka

Platform: ThePapare, Dialog Play

How to Watch India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Match in Pakistan

Platform: Myco, Tamasha, Tapmad, ARY Zapp

How to Watch India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Match in Europe

Platform: Sky Sports

How to Watch India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Match in Australia

How to Watch India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Match in the USA

Platform: Willow

How to Watch India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Match in Middle East

How to Watch India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Match in Bangladesh

Platform: TSM via Rabbithole

How to Watch India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Match in Sub-Saharan Africa

Platform: SuperSport

India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Match Preview

The teams have followed two different paths since the last T20 World Cup final in June 2024. While defending 30 off 30, India snatched victory from the jaws of defeat to win their second T20 silverware. Following the historic feat, the Men in Blue continued their domination in the format. Multiple youngsters stepped up in crucial situations that helped the reigning champions enter the T20 World Cup 2026 with an unbeaten record.

On the other hand, the picture has been completely different for South Africa, who lost in the summit clash by just six runs. Since then, the Proteas succumbed to five defeats, levelled two and managed to win as many in the next nine series. But this warm-up match will be pivotal for their ultimate preparations for the mega ICC event, especially after losing in the latest India T20I series by 3-1.

What Is India Squad For T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Game?

India: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, and Rinku Singh.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (C), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, and Tristan Stubbs.

FAQs Section

What time does India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match start? The India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match will start at 5:00 PM IST. Where can I watch India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match live? Fans can watch India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match live on the JioHotstar app and website, and Star Sports Network. Is India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match available on TV? The India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match will be live on Star Sports Network. Which platform is streaming India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match? The India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match will be on the JioHotstar app and website.

