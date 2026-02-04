Check out India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 live streaming details, set to begin at 7 PM IST.
The last edition’s finalists, India and South Africa, are all set to clash in a warm-up fixture on February 4 before kickstarting their respective campaigns in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.
Let’s check out more about where to watch the India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match, including time zones.
The India vs South Africa warm-up match date is February 4, 2026, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The action for India vs South Africa warm-up game will commence at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).
The India vs South Africa start time will differ from region to region.
North America
Europe
Asia
Australia & New Zealand
Middle East & Africa
Fans will find out where to watch India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match live here across different regions.
Depending on territories, fans around the world can access the live match for free on ICC.tv as well.
The teams have followed two different paths since the last T20 World Cup final in June 2024. While defending 30 off 30, India snatched victory from the jaws of defeat to win their second T20 silverware. Following the historic feat, the Men in Blue continued their domination in the format. Multiple youngsters stepped up in crucial situations that helped the reigning champions enter the T20 World Cup 2026 with an unbeaten record.
On the other hand, the picture has been completely different for South Africa, who lost in the summit clash by just six runs. Since then, the Proteas succumbed to five defeats, levelled two and managed to win as many in the next nine series. But this warm-up match will be pivotal for their ultimate preparations for the mega ICC event, especially after losing in the latest India T20I series by 3-1.
India: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, and Rinku Singh.
South Africa: Aiden Markram (C), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, and Tristan Stubbs.
ALSO READ:
The India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match will start at 5:00 PM IST.
Fans can watch India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match live on the JioHotstar app and website, and Star Sports Network.
The India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match will be live on Star Sports Network.
The India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match will be on the JioHotstar app and website.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.