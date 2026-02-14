Where To Watch India Women’s tour of Australia? Full Schedule, Squads, Venue, And Timings For AUS W vs IND W

The India Women's tour of Australia will begin with the 1st AUS W vs IND W T20I on February 15.
The AUS W vs IND W series will commence on February 15. Let’s check out more about where to watch India Women’s tour of Australia 2026 matches, including time zones.
The AUS W vs IND W 2026 is all set to begin on February 15, 2026. The action for the India Women’s tour of Australia 2026 will begin with three T20Is, followed by as many 50-over matches, before the one-off Test.
The start time for the matches of AUS W vs IND W 2026 will differ from region to region.
|Region
|T20Is
|ODIs
|Tests
|North America (ET)
|3:15 AM
|10:50 PM (previous day)
|12:30 AM
|North America (CT)
|2:15 AM
|9:50 AM (previous day)
|11:30 AM (previous day)
|North America (PT)
|12:15 AM
|7:50 PM (previous day)
|9:30 PM (previous day)
|Europe (UK) [GMT]
|8:15 AM
|3:50 AM
|5:30 AM
|Europe (CET)
|9:15 AM
|4:50 AM
|6:30 AM
|Asia (India) [IST]
|1:45 PM
|9:20 AM
|11:00 AM
|Asia (Pakistan) [PST]
|1:15 PM
|8:50 AM
|10:30 AM
|Asia (Sri Lanka) [SLST]
|1:45 PM
|9:20 AM
|11:00 AM
|Australia & New Zealand (AEDT)
|7:15 PM
|2:50 PM
|4:30 PM
|Australia & New Zealand (NZDT)
|9:15 PM
|4:50 PM
|6:30 PM
|Middle East & Africa (UAE)
|12:15 PM
|7:50 AM
|9:30 AM
|Middle East & Africa (South Africa)
|10:15 AM
|5:50 AM
|7:30 AM
Here’s how fans can watch the India Women’s tour of Australia fixtures live across different regions.
Australia: Sophie Molineux (C), Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, and Georgia Wareham.
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Renuka Thakur, Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Arundhati Reddy, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, and Shreyanka Patil.
Australia: Alyssa Healy (C), Sophie Molineux, Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, and Georgia Wareham.
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Renuka Thakur, Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Kashvee Gautam, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Uma Chetry, and Harleen Deol.
Australia: Alyssa Healy (C), Sophie Molineux, Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, and Georgia Wareham.
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Uma Chetry, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Kranti Gaud, Vaishnavi Sharma, and Sayali Satghare.
The Indian Women’s team will visit Australia for a seven-match multi-format tour, starting on February 15. The series will commence with three 20-over matches, which will help in both teams’ preparations for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026. Moreover, the newly appointed Australia captain, Sophie Molineux, will start her leadership stint in the three-T20I rubber.
It will be followed by three ODIs and a day-night Test, led by skipper Alyssa Healy, before calling it a day in international cricket. Notably, the 50-over matches against Australia will be India’s first appearance in the format since being crowned as the ODI World Cup champions in November 2025.
ALSO READ:
While the three T20I and ODI matches will start at 1:45 PM and 9:20 AM IST, respectively, the one-off Test will kick off at 11:00 AM IST.
Fans can watch the matches of the India Women’s tour of Australia live on the JioHotstar app and website and the Star Sports Network.
The matches of the India Women’s tour of Australia will be available live on Star Sports Network.
The India Women’s tour of Australia 2026 fixtures will be on the JioHotstar app and website.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.