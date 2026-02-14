Where To Watch India Women’s tour of Australia? Full Schedule, Squads, Venue, And Timings For AUS W vs IND W

The India Women's tour of Australia will begin with the 1st AUS W vs IND W T20I on February 15.

The AUS W vs IND W series will commence on February 15. Let’s check out more about where to watch India Women’s tour of Australia 2026 matches, including time zones.

When is India Women’s tour of Australia?

The AUS W vs IND W 2026 is all set to begin on February 15, 2026. The action for the India Women’s tour of Australia 2026 will begin with three T20Is, followed by as many 50-over matches, before the one-off Test.

Event: India Women’s tour of Australia

India Women’s tour of Australia Date: February 15, 2026 – March 10, 2026.

February 15, 2026 – March 10, 2026. Venues: Sydney, Canberra, Adelaide, Brisbane, Hobart, and Perth.

Sydney, Canberra, Adelaide, Brisbane, Hobart, and Perth. Local start times: 1:45 PM (T20Is), 9:20 AM (ODIs), and 11:00 AM IST (Tests).

AUS W vs IND W 2026 Start Time by Time Zone

The start time for the matches of AUS W vs IND W 2026 will differ from region to region.

Region T20Is ODIs Tests North America (ET) 3:15 AM 10:50 PM (previous day) 12:30 AM North America (CT) 2:15 AM 9:50 AM (previous day) 11:30 AM (previous day) North America (PT) 12:15 AM 7:50 PM (previous day) 9:30 PM (previous day) Europe (UK) [GMT] 8:15 AM 3:50 AM 5:30 AM Europe (CET) 9:15 AM 4:50 AM 6:30 AM Asia (India) [IST] 1:45 PM 9:20 AM 11:00 AM Asia (Pakistan) [PST] 1:15 PM 8:50 AM 10:30 AM Asia (Sri Lanka) [SLST] 1:45 PM 9:20 AM 11:00 AM Australia & New Zealand (AEDT) 7:15 PM 2:50 PM 4:30 PM Australia & New Zealand (NZDT) 9:15 PM 4:50 PM 6:30 PM Middle East & Africa (UAE) 12:15 PM 7:50 AM 9:30 AM Middle East & Africa (South Africa) 10:15 AM 5:50 AM 7:30 AM

Where To Watch India Women’s tour of Australia 2026 Matches Live?

Here’s how fans can watch the India Women’s tour of Australia fixtures live across different regions.

How to Watch India Women’s tour of Australia 2026 in India

Platform: JioHotstar

JioHotstar TV: Star Sports Network

How to Watch India Women’s tour of Australia 2026 in Australia

Platform: Foxtel, Kayo Sports

AUS W vs IND W Schedule

1st T20I: Sydney, February 15

Sydney, February 15 2nd T20I: Canberra, February 19

Canberra, February 19 3rd T20I: Adelaide, February 21

Adelaide, February 21 1st ODI: Brisbane, February 24

Brisbane, February 24 2nd ODI: Hobart, February 27

Hobart, February 27 3rd ODI: Hobart, March 1

Hobart, March 1 Only Test: Perth, March 6

AUS W vs IND W Squads

For T20Is

Australia: Sophie Molineux (C), Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, and Georgia Wareham.

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Renuka Thakur, Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Arundhati Reddy, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, and Shreyanka Patil.

For ODIs

Australia: Alyssa Healy (C), Sophie Molineux, Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, and Georgia Wareham.

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Renuka Thakur, Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Kashvee Gautam, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Uma Chetry, and Harleen Deol.

One-off Test

Australia: Alyssa Healy (C), Sophie Molineux, Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, and Georgia Wareham.

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Uma Chetry, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Kranti Gaud, Vaishnavi Sharma, and Sayali Satghare.

India Women’s tour of Australia Preview

The Indian Women’s team will visit Australia for a seven-match multi-format tour, starting on February 15. The series will commence with three 20-over matches, which will help in both teams’ preparations for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026. Moreover, the newly appointed Australia captain, Sophie Molineux, will start her leadership stint in the three-T20I rubber.

It will be followed by three ODIs and a day-night Test, led by skipper Alyssa Healy, before calling it a day in international cricket. Notably, the 50-over matches against Australia will be India’s first appearance in the format since being crowned as the ODI World Cup champions in November 2025.

FAQs Section

What time will India Women’s tour of Australia matches start? While the three T20I and ODI matches will start at 1:45 PM and 9:20 AM IST, respectively, the one-off Test will kick off at 11:00 AM IST. Where to watch India Women’s tour of Australia matches live? Fans can watch the matches of the India Women’s tour of Australia live on the JioHotstar app and website and the Star Sports Network. Are the matches of India Women’s tour of Australia available on TV? The matches of the India Women’s tour of Australia will be available live on Star Sports Network. Which platform is streaming India Women’s tour of Australia 2026 matches? The India Women’s tour of Australia 2026 fixtures will be on the JioHotstar app and website.

