Who Is Thomas Draca, the Dennis Lillee-Mentored Italy Pacer in T20 World Cup 2026 Inspired by Hardik Pandya?

Who is Thomas Draca? This has been a major question since the Italy pacer dismissed Tom Bruce to earn his maiden T20 World Cup 2026 wicket.

Draca comes from a colourful background and grew up in Sydney. In an interview with ESPNcricinfo, Draca revealed that his father is a wine connoisseur and met the Australian great Dennis Lillee, who has a liking for the wine.

“My dad is a bit of a wine connoisseur, and Dennis [Lillee] cared about wine, and that’s how they met. And he asked, ‘Oh, does your young boy play cricket?’ And my dad goes, ‘yeah, he’s okay, and he bowls a bit’. And DK [Lillee] said if there’s a case, he will have a look at me. We would do sessions together, and we developed this unbelievable bond.”

Lillee went on to suggest that he play cricket professionally and gave him his World Series Chain on Thomas Draca’s 21st birthday, which has his Test cap number and signature. He also worked on Draca’s action, helping him generate more pace and become among the quickest bowlers in his team.

Hardik Pandya is my hero: Thomas Draca

Thomas Draca also revealed that he takes inspiration from Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya and wants to represent Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL. He explained how he worked on being effective in the subcontinent conditions, especially after his stint with MI Emirates in ILT20.

“If I get an IPL contract through my World Cup performances, that would be awesome. I’ve devoted a lot of time to playing my cricket in the subcontinent. Hardik Pandya is my hero and always dreamt of playing for MI as a kid.”

While an IPL contract didn’t come his way during the auction, he was part of the longlist before the IPL 2026 auction, suggesting he might be on the radar. Overall, he has played 10 T20Is, snaring 12 wickets at 19.33 runs apiece and an economy rate of 7.03 in 10 innings.

On his maiden T20 World Cup outing, Thomas Draca blew hot and cold against a formidable Scotland bowling lineup, conceding 37 runs and taking a solitary wicket in his two overs. But that doesn’t depict how good he has been in recent times, and more exposure to these conditions will surely bring out the best from him, as he moves forward in the tournament.

