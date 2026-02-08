Charith Asalanka has been excluded from Sri Lanka playing XI.

Why is Charith Asalanka not in Sri Lanka playing XI for SL vs IRE T20 World Cup 2026 match tonight? The reason is that he doesn’t fit in the team combinations at the moment.

Charith Asalanka has been excluded to accommodate Kamindu Mendis, who also gives more bowling value. Kamindu can bat anywhere from the middle or lower middle-order, unlike Asalanka, whose best comes only at No.5 or above.

There will be some help for spinners on this surface, and Mendis’ presence will give them more flexibility. Additionally, Sri Lanka can use Shanaka at No.5, something they previously hinted at.

Charith Asalanka’s recent T20I form wasn’t too convincing either: he has 225 runs at an average of 17.30 and a strike rate of 122.95 in 16 innings, including a best of 46, since 2025. On a deck that’s expected to be slightly on the slower side, his issues will only exacerbate, so Sri Lanka decided to get more power in the middle and lower middle order.

It must be hard for the former Sri Lanka captain to take it, but the reasoning behind the move is completely understandable. Asalanka’s form and team combinations meant he just doesn’t fit at the moment, which is the answer to the question ‘Why is Charith Asalanka not in Sri Lanka playing XI for SL vs IRE T20 World Cup 2026 match tonight’.

Dasun Shanaka explained team combination at the toss

Sri Lanka’s captain, Dasun Shanaka, explained the team combination and stated that they are happy to play with five batters and five bowlers. That suggests he expects an extended batting role from Kamindu Mendis, who is replacing Asalanka in the XI.

“I think we’ve got a lot of areas covered coming into the World Cup. Yes, we tested some players previously, in the England series and the previous tours, but we are settled here with five bowlers and five quality batsmen, so happy to proceed.”

Ireland have won the toss and opted to field first, which was an obvious decision. They want to have a set target in front, and dew might also come into play later in the second innings.

SL vs IRE Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana

Ireland: Paul Stirling(c), Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, Benjamin Calitz, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys

