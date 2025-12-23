Why is Deepti Sharma Not in India Playing XI For the 2nd IND vs SL T20I?

The 28-year-old has been a vital part for the Women in Blue in recent times.

Hours after being announced as the No.1 T20I bowler for the first time in her career, India all-rounder Deepti Sharma was not included in the playing XI for the hosts in the 2nd T20I against Sri Lanka. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur announced the decision at the toss, and reasoned that the all-rounder being unwell has resulted to the decision. All-rounder Sneh Rana has replaced Deepti in the playing XI.

The 28-year-old all-rounder is a vital asset to the Women in Blue, and performed well in the 1st T20I at the same venue. She bowled her full quota of four overs, bagging a wicket and giving away just 20 runs. Bowling tight lines has always been her strength, and she did executed that to perfection. That being said, her services with the bat were not required as the hosts cruised to victory on the back of a fine fifty by Jemimah Rodrigues.

Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss in the 2nd T20I and put the Sri Lankans in to bat. Sneh Rana, who will be replacing the all-rounder from Uttar Pradesh is a like-for-like replacement, and will be itching to take the field in the absence of Deepti. The Women in Blue were quite clinical with the ball in the 1st T20I, and will aim to replicate the same performance in the 2nd T20I of the series.

More to follow…