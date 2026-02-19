Dushmantha Chameera is not playing against Zimbabwe.

Why is Dushmantha Chameera not in Sri Lanka playing XI today for SL vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2026 match? The reason is that he has been resting for the fixture.

Why is Dushmantha Chameera not in Sri Lanka playing XI today for SL vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2026 match?

Dushmantha Chameera has played all three games in the tournament so far and bowled with full steam to help Sri Lanka qualify for the Super 8 round. So, this game against Zimbabwe is effectively a dead rubber, and they decided to rest their premium pacer.

Sri Lanka already have several injury concerns, and they can’t afford to lose Chameera, who is the leader of the pack. Hence, he has been rested to keep him fresh and firing for the main round, starting in two days.

Sri Lanka have won the toss and chosen to bat first! 🏏



Super 8 spots secured but this clash is all about rhythm and readiness. 🔥

Madushanka and Madushan both come in, with Chameera and Pathirana missing out



ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup | #SLvZIM | LIVE NOW ➡️… pic.twitter.com/73rN1DLFTF — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 19, 2026

This will also allow the co-hosts to try other combinations and give them match time ahead of the Super 8 phase, where all teams will be rich in quality. So, this answers the question ‘Why is Dushmantha Chameera not in Sri Lanka playing XI today for SL vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2026 match?’

Sri Lanka have included Dilshan Madushanka and Pramod Madushan in the XI, both of whom have been injury replacements for Matheesha Pathirana and Eshan Malinga, respectively. They are yet to play a game in th T20 World Cup 2026, and an outing here will help them acclimatise to the conditions.

Dushmantha Chameera likely to return for Super 8 phase

Dushmantha Chameera has had multiple injury concerns in the past, and he has always been vulnerable. However, he will return to the playing XI from Sri Lanka’s first Super 8 game against England in Pallekele on February 22.

Chameera has five wickets at 16 runs apiece in three outings, including a match-winning spell against Australia in the last game. Given his ability to bowl with the new and old ball, Sri Lanka’s chances will rely heavily on his performances, especially since they likely won’t have Wanindu Hasaranga either.

Once Chameera returns, Madushan will likely go out of the XI, given Madushanka brings the left-arm angle and will give variety to the attack. He will look to remain injury-free and help Sri Lanka qualify for the knockout phase.

SL vs ZIM Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w), Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza(c), Dion Myers, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Graeme Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani

