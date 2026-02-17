Why Is Lockie Ferguson Not in New Zealand Playing XI Today for NZ vs CAN T20 World Cup 2026 Match?

Why is Lockie Ferguson Not in New Zealand Playing XI Today for NZ vs CAN T20 World Cup 2026? The pacer has been granted paternal leave.

Why is Lockie Ferguson Not in New Zealand Playing XI Today for NZ vs CAN T20 World Cup 2026?

Since the toss time one of the question trending is, “Why is Lockie Ferguson Not in New Zealand Playing XI Today for NZ vs CAN T20 World Cup 2026”, it is because he has gone gone back home as he has been granted paternal leave. When New Zealand announced the squad, it was already known that Ferguson would miss the last match.

“It’s an incredibly exciting time for Lockie and Emma and we’re pleased that he’ll be at home for such a special occasion,” Rob Walter said.

The head coach also explained that the team will not replace Lockie Ferguson in the squad for now, as he is expected to return for the Super 8 stage and will miss only the final group match.

“At this stage, we won’t be replacing Lockie in the squad as the plan would be for him to return for the Super 8 phase of the tournament. But our travelling reserves Ben Sears and Cole McConchie are ready to be called into the squad should we need them,” he added.

Lockie Ferguson has done a decent job for the Kiwis in the group stage, picking up four wickets in three matches. He has taken at least one wicket in each match.

In his place, Kyle Jamieson comes into the XI. Mitchell Santner is also not playing as he was not feeling well, so Cole McConchie replaces him. Daryl Mitchell is leading the side for this match.

Playing XIs for NZ vs CAN

New Zealand: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell(c), Cole McConchie, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy.

Canada: Yuvraj Samra, Dilpreet Bajwa(c), Navneet Dhaliwal, Harsh Thaker, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva(w), Saad Bin Zafar, Shivam Sharma, Dilon Heyliger, Jaskaran Singh, Ansh Patel.

ALSO READ:

What New Zealand need to do to qualify for Super 8 Stage

New Zealand will need to win this match against Canada to qualify directly for the Super 8 stage without depending on other results. They are currently second in the table with two wins from three matches, six points, and a net run rate of +0.701.

South Africa have already won three out of three matches, and even if they lose their final game, they are likely to qualify. Similarly, if New Zealand reach six points, it will confirm their place in the next stage.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.