Why is Mitchell Santner not in New Zealand playing XI Today for NZ vs CAN T20 World Cup 2026? The skipper is out for this match as he was not feeling well. Daryl Mitchell will lead the side in his absence.

It was surprising to see Daryl Mitchell at the toss, and one question that came to everyone’s mind was, why is Mitchell Santner not in New Zealand playing XI today for NZ vs CAN T20 World Cup 2026 match? The reason is that Santner was not feeling well. The team management is hopeful that he will recover and be ready to play within the next 24 hours.

“Mitch (Santner) had a bit of a dodgy burger last night and he’s not feeling too great today, so hopefully he’s good to go in 24 hours,” Daryl Mitchell said.

New Zealand have made two changes for this match. Cole McConchie comes in for Mitchell Santner, while Kyle Jamieson replaces Lockie Ferguson, who has returned home for the birth of his first child.

NZ vs CAN Playing XIs

New Zealand: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell(c), Cole McConchie, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy.

Canada: Yuvraj Samra, Dilpreet Bajwa(c), Navneet Dhaliwal, Harsh Thaker, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva(w), Saad Bin Zafar, Shivam Sharma, Dilon Heyliger, Jaskaran Singh, Ansh Patel.

Mitchell Santner could be a big miss for the Kiwis in this match as they will miss his leadership skills and all round ability.

Since the start of 2025, he has played 22 T20Is, scoring 263 runs at an average of 37.57 in the lower order. He has also taken 17 wickets during this period.

New Zealand Must Beat Canada To Secure Super 8 Spot

Talking about the New Zealand qualification scenario, they need to win this match against Canada to seal their spot in the Super 8 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

South Africa have already qualified for the next round. If New Zealand lose this match, they may have to depend on other results, as Afghanistan, UAE and Canada will all still have a chance to qualify.

At present, South Africa are at the top of the group with three wins in three matches, while New Zealand are second with two wins in three games.

