Why Matheesha Pathirana is Not Playing for Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup 2026

Matheesha Pathirana was the third-highest wicket-taker for Sri Lanka in the last edition.

The co-hosts Sri Lanka have qualified for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights with three successive wins. But the fans are curiously searching for why Matheesha Pathirana is not playing for Sri Lanka in their last league-stage fixture against Zimbabwe. The answer is simple: The bowler has picked up a hamstring injury in their latest clash against Australia.

Sri Lanka Playing XI vs Zimbabwe

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (w), Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan

Why Matheesha Pathirana Is Not Playing For Sri Lanka in SL vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2026 Clash?

Unfortunately, after losing the key all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga due to a hamstring injury in the tournament opener, Sri Lanka have dealt yet another blow in the form of their frontline seamer Pathirana. While bowling his first over in the previous fixture, he sustained a similar injury and walked back from the field.

Though further Matheesha Pathirana injury updates are awaited, it has been learned from the latest reports that the pacer is likely to be out of action for at least three weeks. Pacer Dilshan Madushanka has replaced him in the squad. This clearly answers why Matheesha Pathirana is not playing for Sri Lanka.

The two crucial players’ omissions from the squad might affect the team’s chances in the Super Eights. But despite the setbacks, Dasun Shanaka and Co. have managed three victories in as many matches to top the Group B standings before their last league-stage fixture.

However, considering their T20 World Cup 2026 prospects, the management are likely to give a thought to bringing back their experienced spinner, Wanindu Hasaranga. The player is yet to regain his full match fitness, but there is no doubt that his presence in the line-up could immensely help the side in the high-stakes matches later in the tournament on their home soil.

Matheesha Pathirana in T20Is

The injury-prone seamer has been a key member of Sri Lanka’s white-ball setup, especially in the T20Is. Since his debut in August 2022, the 23-year-old has snared 40 wickets in 28 matches, including two four-wicket hauls. The team’s third-highest wicket-taker of the last T20 World Cup edition was also carrying on great form before being ruled out with a left calf strain. He snared two wickets in three appearances at an impressive economy of 6.55 in the T20 World Cup 2026.

